These past four years, President Trump has given us powerful lessons about the character qualities most desirable in a president.
My real introduction to him began with the presidential race of 2015. It didn’t take long for me to observe and object to what I describe as Donald Trump’s significant character flaws. I don’t require anyone’s character to be perfect, but I do value having the humility to admit when wrong and the commitment to improve. My friends who voted for him did so because they thought a wealthy businessman would be better at running this country. When I pointed out some of his “misbehaviors,” the typical reply was, “Yeah, he’s a jerk but…” I think that many Trump supporters found his putdowns entertaining, but running a country is not a reality TV show.
A president represents our country to the world and he is a role model for our children. A president sets the tone of the character of our nation. Fellow Americans — character really matters. Moral character is an important quality that we ought to require on the resume for anyone aspiring to be our president. We are in this mess now because too many of our citizens enabled and excused President Trump’s deficient character.
Let’s take a look at some of Trump’s traits and behaviors that support my contention that his character has been harmful to the office of president and our country. These are 1) his abundant use of disparaging insults, vitriolic rhetoric, exaggerations, damaging generalizations, and unsubstantiated claims; 2) his attitude to win at all costs (disdain for losers and those who get caught); and 3) his demand for absolute loyalty to him.
As we all know, President Trump fights back with disparaging insults and name calling. One of the most recent of these is calling Vice President Pence a “pussy” for refusing to violate his constitutional duties regarding the counting of electoral ballots in Congress on Jan. 6 — President Trump’s day of infamy. President Trump must win and has shown us he will do whatever it takes not to be a loser. He has persistently claimed, without providing evidence required by the judicial system, that pervasive election fraud stole his landslide victory. “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence” (Carl Sagan) and this has not been provided. President Trump was also observed urging an insurrection of the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the final step in affirming the next president. These are extreme measures to win at all costs.
His disdain for losers was evident when he declared that the late Sen. John McCain (former Vietnam POW) was not much of a war hero because he got caught. He concluded by saying, “I don’t like people who get caught.” That is a very insightful statement about Trump’s character. Winning at all costs includes not getting caught when doing wrong. His modus operandi for avoiding capture is to surround himself with supporters who give him absolute loyalty. When called out for his character “transgressions,” Trump and his supporters blame others, claim “fake news” or offer “alternative facts.”
No wonder that most of my fellow Americans voted for Joe Biden. We are sickened by the damage done to the character of the United States by President Trump’s style of leadership. We want “the whole truth and nothing but the truth so help me God.” You want a great country? Then hold yourself accountable. Greatness comes from within. Character really matters!
Deborah Goaldman is a retired math and science junior high teacher, current president and secretary in Soul Masters Toastmasters Club, Bakersfield and secretary in Special Edition Toastmasters Club, Lancaster.