I have often told my children over the years that “God writes straight with crooked lines.” While these words are open to multiple interpretations to anyone who hears them, I have always hoped they convey a sense of calm and hopefulness in times of stress. My religious tradition emphasizes that mystery lies behind many of the challenges and disappointments we experience in the world. These times challenge our character and test our patience and ability to be kind. It takes patience and reflection for the truth to be revealed.
So what does any of this have to do with our presidential election?
As a lifelong Democrat, I am very pleased with the result of the 2020 presidential election. No doubt President-Elect Biden has won a convincing victory. Claims of voter fraud, while true in some limited instances, will not change the outcome.
So who is Biden? Is he a man of character, kindness and truth? Who can know for certain? We do know that Biden, at 78, will be the oldest person to ever begin a presidential term. No doubt his age comes with a lifelong treasure of experiences, some much more challenging than others.
In 1972, Biden lost his first wife and daughter in a terrible auto accident after having won election to his first term as a United States senator. In 1988 and 2008, Biden lost his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. In 2015, he lost his eldest son, Beau, to brain cancer. All of these represent life challenges that would have knocked many off course and stopped so many from pursuing their dreams. Yet, Biden has stayed the course without being defeated or embittered by these events.
So how has Biden responded to these challenges and disappointments? I would argue he has responded with character, kindness and truth. Biden’s character includes deciding to remain a senator after the loss of his wife and child. Taking the train each day to and from his home in Delaware to his office in Washington, D.C., so he could return to his two young boys each night. Biden, a stutterer, reached out to a young man, a fellow stutterer, and actually had this young man announce his state’s votes for the Democratic nomination for president in an incredible act of kindness. During the presidential debates, Biden talked about his son, Hunter’s, ongoing battle with drug addiction saying how proud he was of him for continuing to battle. He did not attempt to sidestep the truth.
What will be our legacy to our children as a result of our current state of affairs? COVID-19 is testing us all. Our own family has lost its matriarch to COVID-19. My wife, Sheila, and I have also seen the birth of our first two grandchildren, Scottie and Evan. Our country yearns for a leader with the character to understand our deepest concerns. We have chosen the right man. Our president-elect’s life history is clear evidence of the traits in a president that are needed, yet so clearly lacking in the White House today. As Ronald Reagan once stated in describing his hopes for America, “For we must consider that we shall be as a city upon a hill. The eyes of all people are upon us.” America will need the right kind of leadership to overcome the current pandemic.
Someday, I will have that conversation with my grandchildren, and I will say once again that life comes with its share of mystery and that “God writes straight with crooked lines.” Then I will add, “Let me tell you about the challenges President Biden faced and how he helped us get to the top of that hill.”
Robert J. Kretzmer has 42 years experience as an insurance adjuster and claims administrator.