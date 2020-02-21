In the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote, "To separate [black children] from others of similar age and qualifications solely because of their race generates a feeling of inferiority as to their status in the community that may affect their hearts and minds in a way unlikely to ever be undone." Segregation was found unconstitutional.
Two years later, the large, brown Bakersfield High School building, at the corner of California Avenue and F Street, was named for the chief justice. Warren had graduated from Kern County High School in 1908. It was renamed Bakersfield High School in 1945.
While many national schools, including schools in Kern County, would be slow to embrace the court’s decision to desegregate schools, in 1966, BHS demographics included approximately 20 percent black, 13 percent Hispanic, and Asians at less than 1 percent. So, when many of the BHS class of 1970 arrived as freshmen in 1966, they would interact with black students for the first time.
During the ‘60s, impatience for civil rights was sometimes expressed in race riots. The Los Angeles Watts riots occurred a year before we arrived at BHS and national news stories of riots would be reported in each of our high school years. The BHS campus could also be racially tumultuous but rather than “riots,” the incidents might be more accurately described as skirmishes. Nevertheless, the campus was frequently uncomfortable and the police were sometimes called to calm the unrest.
History books and related school curriculums in the ‘60s minimized the connection between slavery and racism and so, were woefully inadequate for providing BHS students an understanding of the social unrest that we experienced. Some white students did exhibit racism in response to black activism, but from my retrospective view, without appropriate education, white students were mostly naïve of the historical effects of what we were experiencing.
While Section 1 of the 13th Amendment abolished slavery, Section 2 provided that Congress had the power to use legislation to enforce Section 1. Later, the Supreme Court would further define Section 2 by stating that Congress could “pass all laws necessary and proper for abolishing all badges and incidents of slavery…” On the BHS campus in 1968, black students and BHS administrators would do something unlauded at the time, but in retrospect, remarkable, to extinguish one of the badges.
The BHS student store sits diagonally across the street from Warren Hall. In 1968, it was believed that in the 75 year history of BHS, no black student had ever worked in the student store. Mimicking the broader national scene, to call attention to the inequity, black students boycotted and demonstrated outside the store. Not long after the call for change, with Warren Hall looming nearby, Emma Brown walked into the store as its first black employee. Administrators that were likely paramount in the decision were Bob Otterness and Al Dennis.
The BHS class of 1970 will be celebrating its 50th reunion this September. However, the girl voted Most Likely to Succeed by her classmates will not be an attendee. After receiving a scholarship to Stanford, Emma completed her undergraduate work in three years. While in her fourth year at Stanford, she died in a fire in her Palo Alto apartment. Circumstances remain unsettled.
Scott M. Clare graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1970.