We are living in a time where gender roles are being re-examined by society at large. There is a lot of negativity being brought to light by the #MeToo movement, and many people are questioning societal roles and gender norms in the 21st century. Not to discredit any movement that we are witnessing, but there are a lot of positive aspects of this new gender wave that should not be overlooked. Instead, let’s take time to reflect on the accomplishments and contributions women have given to this great nation.
March 3 through March 9 marks national Women in Construction Week.This is a time where we celebrate females working in a historically male-dominated industry, and they are excelling.
During World War II, Rosie the Riveter sent a message to women: we can do it. Uncle Sam called upon women and said it was their patriotic duty to fill the workforce gaps while brave men were overseas fighting for our freedom, and women stepped up in unprecedented numbers. For the first time in history, women were a major part of America’s paid workforce.
Still today, almost 60 percent of women participate in the workforce, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That means they work for a paycheck. As we know, there are many women who work very hard, but perhaps don’t get paid for their work. This includes caring for family members, working on a family farm or helping a spouse’s business — just to name a few.
Our workforce is more diverse than ever. There is a sociological theory and mounds of evidence to support the benefits of diversity in the workforce. Diversity offers solutions that only come from unique experiences. Each person is unique and has unique experiences that affect how they view our world. Those unique perspectives offer breakthroughs that otherwise might not have happened.
Many women have made great contributions to the infrastructure of this country. Emily Roebline was the first woman field engineer, credited for her role in the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge. Lillian Gilbreth invented refrigerator door shelves, foot-pedals on garbage cans and found innovative ways to streamline workplace processes. Frances Perkins was the first woman to serve as the secretary of labor under FDR and helped develop the Fair Labor Standards Act. The construction industry is finding that having diverse opinions has benefited the way we think about construction.
On average, in the U.S., women earn approximately 81 cents on every dollar a man makes. In construction, however, women earn an average of 95 cents on every dollar. While it is not 100 percent equal, the construction industry still offers more opportunities for women to earn better wages.
Women make up 9.1 percent of construction jobs in the U.S. That’s 939,000 women working in construction, and that number is on the rise. Having diverse opinions in leadership positions in any industry have proven to be beneficial.
On a personal note, I had the opportunity to start working when I was 16-years-old at Alcorn Aire. It was the summer of 1988, and I was helping my dad start his own HVAC company. By getting trained in many areas, I learned the many complexities of running a construction business.
Presently, I’m one of the co-owners of Alcorn Aire. Our specialties are controls and energy management systems for schools and large buildings, and our service department is focused mainly on commercial clientele. As a woman, I am proud to work in the construction industry.
From our home here in Kern County, we reflect on the achievements and contributions women have produced in construction. We have taken great strides and will continue to do so.
I ask you to join me this March to celebrate women in construction. Let us celebrate women in general and female contributions to the fabric of our nation. Let’s look at the positive aspect and reflect on the accomplishments of those that came before us. Here’s to strong women: may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.
Jodi Nagel is the co-owner of Alcorn Aire and a former president of the Associated Builders and Contractors Central California Chapter. She can be reached at jnagel@alcornaire.com.