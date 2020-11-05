At this time of stress on the health care system and health care workers, I wish to thank and recognize nurse practitioners. Please join me in celebrating Nurse Practitioner Week from Nov. 8 through 14.
A nurse practitioner is an advanced practice registered nurse who has completed additional education and training through an accredited nurse practitioner program. They have graduate level education such as a master’s degree or a doctoral degree. In California, all nurse practitioners are licensed RNs and then certified as a nurse practitioner by the Board of Registered Nursing.
Nurse practitioners are expert clinicians who provide high quality primary, acute and specialty health care. They provide a range of services, such as ordering, performing and interpreting diagnostic tests; diagnosing and treating acute and chronic conditions; prescribing medications and treatments; and managing patient care. They integrate health promotion, disease preventions, counseling and patient education to help patients make smart health and lifestyle choices.
Nurse practitioner programs began more than 50 years ago in Colorado because of a shortage of physicians. Working with other health professionals, nurse practitioners improve health care efficiency and access of the population to the health care system. Research has shown that nurse practitioners provide safe and competent health care with more than one billion annual patient visits made to nurse practitioners across the country. A special thanks to Assemblymember Jim Wood for recent legislation to allow nurse practitioners to practice based on the full extent of their education and training and to the governor for signing AB 890.
There are more than 290,000 nurse practitioners in the United States and over 26,000 nurse practitioners in California. The California Association for Nurse Practitioners is represented locally by the Kern/Tulare Chapter. Over 558 nurse practitioners in Kern and Tulare counties serve our diverse populations in a variety of health care settings. Cal State Bakersfield offers an accredited graduate program for nurse practitioner students. I personally see a nurse practitioner for my care and proudly celebrate with my nurse practitioner colleagues the week of Nov. 8 through 14.
Peggy Leapley, Ph.D., RN, APNP, BC, is a professor emeritus of nursing at CSUB.