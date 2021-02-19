February is National Cancer Prevention Month. As a community health nursing instructor in Kern County, I am well aware of the cancer-causing threats in our community.
Among our many sources of pollution, we’re consistently second only to Fresno for agricultural pesticide use, with almost 30 million pounds used in our county in 2019. Roughly a quarter of that total (almost 7 million pounds) are pesticides that are known to cause cancer. Many more are suspected carcinogens. More than 5 million pounds are cancer-causing fumigants – gaseous chemicals that drift far from where they are applied into neighborhoods, schools and health care facilities.
Given the evidence-based health risks associated with many of the pesticides used in the Central Valley, I believe that we should have the right to know when and where they are being applied.
People who live near treated fields should have advance notice of applications so they can close windows and keep their kids indoors. Health providers need to know what their patients have been exposed to recently and over time, so we can treat patients appropriately. It is a matter of racial justice, too: California’s predominantly Latinx farmworker communities bear the overwhelming brunt of pesticide exposure and the severe, acute and long-term health impacts that come with that burden. Practices that unduly burden one race over others violate state and federal civil rights laws. Doing it in secrecy increases the injustice, as well as the distrust.
It comes as a surprise to many to learn that Californians have no right to be warned in advance of hazardous, drift-prone pesticide use and unfortunately the industry appears determined to keep it that way.
Amid a growing chorus from farming communities all over the state calling for advance warning, the town of Shafter successfully secured a commitment from the state for a pilot notification program, which would let residents know before four known or suspected carcinogenic pesticides are used in and around their town: the fumigant pesticides 1,3-dichloropropene, chloropicrin and MITC (the breakdown product of metam sodium and metam potassium).
But our own Kern County Ag Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser has decided we the people don’t need to know and, indeed, that we must not know. With the support of some of the agricultural industry that he is charged with overseeing, Fankhauser is defying an order from the California Air Resources Board, CalEPA and the California Department of Pesticide Regulation to provide pesticide use information to the community. When explaining his refusal to comply with a lawful order from the state to release public information in advance, Fankhauser noted that the information might be used to oppose application permits (“Talks on expanding local pesticide notifications deadlock,” Jan. 30). The growers in Kern County work hard to comply with regulations on the use of pesticides. Why then be afraid to let people know when these are being used?
Farm Bureau spokeswoman Taylor Roschen added that she “feels like these products are safe.” With all due respect to her feelings, the targeted products are beyond question unsafe. In fact, all have been classified by the state of California as Toxic Air Contaminants, known or suspected carcinogens and “Restricted Materials” — a designation for the most hazardous chemicals that require a use permit. Established health science tells us these products are not safe.
Advance notice is already provided by growers to the County Agricultural Commissioner before using Restricted Material pesticides, which is also shared with other growers. The proposed pilot in Shafter would extend that notice to the broad public via an online portal and text alert. "Why is it that growers are allowed to know what other growers are spraying but residents are not?" asked community organizer Byanka Santoyo. Why indeed?
Transparency is the friend of community health and secrecy is its foe. Lack of notice about pesticide applications serves only industry, not the wellbeing of the community living in its shadow. Fankhauser, in the interest of cancer prevention, racial justice and public health, please let the people of Shafter know when they are at risk for exposure to harmful pesticides.
Karin Urso, RN, MSN, teaches nursing in Bakersfield.