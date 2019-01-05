So PG&E is in trouble again. But the scene changes from Burlingame to Paradise (which is no longer a paradise but a paradise reduced to ashes).
The utility is in trouble because of its alleged connection to the wildfires that did so much damage in northern California: lives lost, homes destroyed and businesses put out of business. And there is no tabulation possible to calculate the damage to trees and wildlife.
If a lunatic on probation were to be guilty of these fires, none of us would be satisfied if he had only to pay a fine and be on his way. "Lock him up" would be the universal cry. That's what we do with any person that breaks the law like that. Not too long ago the Supreme Court ruled that a corporation is a person. Well then, PG&E is a person. But here not just a person but a paroled person. A while back PG&E was put on probation because of the destructive fires in Burlingame. Noting this, the attorney general of California is considering charges of manslaughter, perhaps even murder, to be directed against PG&E. This would be for the reckless operation of its power lines while on probation, reckless operation that led to so much damage and so many lives lost. How should the attorney general deal with this "person"?
One possibility is to follow up with the "Lock him up" mindset. But how do you lock up a whole corporation? Do you close it down? Put the corporate leaders, workers and stockholders in prison? But that sounds like a bit of overkill. Yet when a judge deals with the sentencing of any guilty person, no consideration is given to keeping that person in business. No plan is decided how that person's mortgage gets paid, or where his/her car gets parked in the meantime, or who takes care of the person's pet.
But locking up a corporation doesn't necessarily have to mean putting locks on the gates and letting facilities stand idle. The punishment could be scaled down by putting the corporation in some kind of receivership or conservatory management. How long? Depends on the degree of guilt. The court would appoint new management that would direct the operations, now dedicated to serving those who suffered the damage. Beyond that the corporation would also seek to serve the general good and not just the previous stockholders. Part of the penalty of the previous management and work crews would be to assist in the transition. Jail time would be an additional option.
The stockholders? Their stock would be put on hold till the penalty time is served. Eventually the stock would be returned to them. By then, they and all stockholders everywhere would be put on notice to pay attention how a given corporation operates and not just scan the profit margin. This would be a generalized good as everyone would closely monitor their investing, especially avoiding corporations involved in illegal or dangerous operations. Thus, all of us would benefit, living in a society that values the common good highly and not just making a profit.
All this too extreme? Then perhaps the Supreme Court needs to go back to the drawing boards, reconsidering the personhood of corporations. They are already involved in the question of when a human being becomes a person: is it at conception, at birth, in between? If a corporation is a person, where do you draw the line? How about my grandson's soccer team? My bridge club? When I get on an airplane, do all of us on board for the moment receive personhood?
Endless complications! Maybe the court needs to ponder the original intentions of the Founding Fathers. When the Constitution was written, it started out with the words, "We the People ..." It didn't say, "We the people and corporations ..." Maybe we'd all be better served to let "person" relate to people. Novel idea, eh? Maybe they'd do better to define personhood in terms of what lives and breathes and leave corporations to earning, managing and spending.
Bob Schwartz, of Bakersfield, was born in New York City, but has spent most of his life in California serving as a pastor. He can be reached at Bobbledorf@hotmail.com.