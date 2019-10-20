After all the legal issues the great state of California has planned to take on, let’s just add one more really big one that will not benefit the state one iota. Let’s rewrite all of college sports so a few individuals can profit.
California has just passed a new law, beginning in 2023, making it legal for college athletes to make money off of endorsements, but it’s still not OK with the NCAA.
The big dilemma is universities are making the big bucks off the backs of their star players and not splitting any of the spoils with them. What a hubris concept for an individual to consider while playing on a team. It used to be an honor to receive a golden ticket to a major university and play a game which you enjoy and are good at with no cost to you — “a free ride.” College sports are for the amateurs whereby they become professionals. Also, to keep things fair, no colleges in the NCAA system should profit from any individual athlete’s name, images and likenesses. Promote only teams and schools as a whole, not individuals.
Let’s say a tennis shoe manufacturer wants to load up a major university in California with the country's best basketball players. What do you think would happen to March Madness? Do you think the sportsbooks in Las Vegas would even bother to handicap them? What about the television contracts and all the free advertising that goes along with it? The NCAA has spent years developing the high quality of the playoff system in which the whole country watches and enjoys. Without a completely even system, and with professional agents and sponsors loading up teams, there wouldn’t be a playoff system. Without a playoff system, why would television even bother with college sports?
Why is TV so important to college sports and universities? People, it’s the revenue from the big TV contracts and their syndication that brings the big bucks and not the star athletes. The star athletes are a byproduct of a well organized sports program provided by the university. The monies the schools make off the gate or concessions are merely chump change. It wouldn’t begin to pay all the scholarships, salaries, travel, equipment, etc. The more money the universities make, the bigger and better the program becomes. All of this has been brought to us by all the hard work and planning by the NCCA and its rules of fair play, not California trying to re-write college sports.
Bill Dumont has lived in Bakersfield for the past 18 years originally from Covina. He is a retired manufacturers representative specializing in commercial heavy kitchen equipment.