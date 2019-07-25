After 32 years working in the motion picture industry moving, storing and shipping film, audio and video tapes, John’s body is worn out. The very job that John took so much pride in for three decades has taken a toll on his mobility, his marriage and his ability to enjoy a pain-free life.
Over the years, John injured his neck, shoulders, elbows, hands, spine, hips and knees on the job, and the heavy lifting exacerbated heart and endocrine conditions. But instead of providing some measure of relief, California’s worker’s compensation system has made a bad situation worse.
The reality is that John needs significant medical care including surgeries to relieve his pain and mobility issues. But insurance companies have repeatedly rejected his claims, though three Qualified Medical Evaluators (the state’s established means of resolving conflicts between insurance companies, patients and their physicians) have concluded that he requires treatment. Now, as his endocrine problems get worse, he can’t get a second opinion because of a statewide QME shortage.
Simply put, the state’s QME and workers' comp system is broken, and hardworking Californians like John are suffering as a result.
What’s causing this shortage?
The state agency charged with protecting workers injured on the job – known as the Division of Workers' Compensation (DWC) – has repeatedly and systematically sided with insurance carriers at the expense of workers.
Over the years, this has taken many forms. The DWC enforced illegal “underground regulations” to push QME physicians out of the workers' comp system starting in 2016. These were unwritten rules, created out of thin air by DWC, that punished physicians who were simply trying to provide an unbiased evaluation of injured workers' claims.
A court said that these rules needed to be thrown out, yet the DWC doubled down and tried to get them adopted as state policy. There was, of course, a public outcry, and the DWC reluctantly backed down.
Now, the agency is refusing to modernize the medical-legal fee schedule, which has not been updated for 13 years. This schedule governs whether physicians are paid fairly for their time, as required by law. Not surprisingly, physicians are leaving the system in droves as a direct result of the DWC’s failure to update the schedule since 2006, before the advent of the iPhone.
The net of this very complicated issue: California workers aren’t getting the coverage and care they need in a timely manner, and DWC’s actions and inactions are creating a man-made shortage of QME physicians who are needed to evaluate injured workers.
The good news is that the state Legislature is focused on this issue. It has directed the state auditor to investigate potential malfeasance at the DWC, and Assemblyman Rudy Salas of Bakersfield has sponsored emergency legislation to require the agency to update the medical-legal fee schedule immediately.
These changes are critical to help John and workers like him get the care they need in a timely manner. We hope that the DWC will wake up to the plight of workers and do its job as mandated by law.
Workers are the backbone of our state. They deserve a workers' compensation system that treats them fairly and with dignity. And today, the state is letting them and the QME physicians who evaluate them down.
Dean Florez, a former member of both the California Senate and Assembly, is a Shafter native.