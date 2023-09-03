image0 (24).jpeg

Roberto Barragán is executive director of the California Community Economic Development Association.

The last refuges of affordability in California — places low-income families, farmworkers, immigrants, communities of color, and others struggling to afford the Golden State could still find housing they could afford — are quickly catching up with the rest of the state’s skyrocketing housing costs. Already unable to afford most high-resource, high-opportunity neighborhoods, these vulnerable populations are increasingly priced out of housing anywhere in California.

California needs to streamline affordable and mixed-income housing now more than ever, and considering the magnitude of our housing shortage, we’ll need to continue doing so for the foreseeable future. Senator Wiener’s SB 35, now back in the Legislature for an extension under SB 423, is a crucial tool that will help ensure critically needed housing can be built.

