In the 1989 film “Field of Dreams,” actor Kevin Costner played an Iowa corn farmer who hears a voice telling him, “If you build it, they will come.” He interprets that as an instruction to build a baseball diamond in his field, and players and fans will come.
The same optimism is being applied today. As the pandemic-closed economy opens up, the customers will return to shuttered businesses.
We can hope that will happen, but varying states are employing plans to open up their economies. Some are throwing the doors wide open and others are being more cautious. What we are seeing are limits placed on how newly-opened businesses can operate. Some of those limits are discouraging small businesses from opening their doors. And many customers are staying at home – fearful that the deadly coronavirus disease is still circulating.
Small business owners are left with a tough choice. Stay closed until testing, treatment and vaccines are readily available, or take a big financial gamble and simply open – hope customers will come.
The choice is made even tougher with recent warnings from economists and health experts that the predicted V-recovery – a deep economic dive, followed by a robust economic bounce – will actually be a double-dip, or prolonged W-recovery – an initial bounce, followed by another dip as a too rapid economic opening allows coronavirus cases to spike and another shutdown to occur in the fall and winter.
Small businesses that are deciding to open up, or that are waiting until it is “safe” to open, should use this time to reinforce their relationships with their customers. And customers, who are loyal to local businesses, should become partners in cheering on reopenings and the businesses’ success.
Maintaining and strengthening connections with customers must become a priority. Many customers might not be walking through business doors any time soon because they are either locked in their homes or reluctant to come out. But businesses need their customers to eventually return.
The Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield is offering free advice to local businesses and entrepreneurs to help them cope with these trying times. This advice is being delivered in a variety of ways — ranging from virtual face-to-face sessions with experienced business consultants to regularly-scheduled webinars (Go to www.csubsbdc.com/center-calendar for past and future webinar listings).
While the SBDC is focused on the nuts and bolts of operating a business and obtaining operational funding, consultants also are offering sound strategies for strengthening business-customer relations.
Skilled and regular use of social media – email, Facebook, Twitter, etc. – is critical. But so are the messages being conveyed. And the use of old fashioned, human-to-human communication must not be overlooked. People still are isolated. They yearn to hear from other people – especially when the contact is sincere.
Here are some tips:
Be empathetic – Let customers know you understand and share what they’ve experienced during the lengthy lockdown and beyond. Explain the steps the company is taking to continue delivering services. Solicit customer suggestions. These suggestions may include offering free deliveries; delayed payment of debts; increased value of “reward points,” if those are offered.
Explain the situation – Share your experience with customers. Explain how you are dealing with the circumstances of the pandemic, and the impacts it is having on you and your employees. This should not be a bid for sympathy. Rather, it should be a straightforward explanation.
Seek input – Ask your customers if they have suggestions or requests for new, or expanded services during the pandemic. Some of the most innovative suggestions come from customers. At the very least, they will appreciate being asked.
Look to the future – Explain how some crisis-born operational challenges have led to the reevaluation of company operations. It’s like the old saying, “Necessity is the mother of invention.” Perhaps new and exciting innovations will be rolled out as business doors are reopened. If that is the case, tell customers about upcoming changes.
The Small Business Development Center at CSUB is here to help business owners and entrepreneurs cope with these stressful times. One of five service centers within the University of California, Central California SBDC Regional Network, the SBDC in Bakersfield is a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The center assists small business owners in Kern, Inyo and Mono counties by providing free consulting, small business training and research.
Kelly Bearden is the director of the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield. For more information, go to www.csubsbdc.com.