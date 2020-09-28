You haven’t been able to see it, but our vision for A Better BC is getting closer to a reality while our students and faculty have been away from campus. Whenever our students are able to safely return, they’ll find revitalized and more comforting spaces to learn and grow while completing their education.
When the voters of Kern County supported Measure J in 2016, BC made a commitment to keep our campus open and all student services available throughout all of our construction and renovation projects. We kept that promise by building swing spaces and timing projects around semester breaks. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we operate and function, not just at Bakersfield College but in all of our daily lives. At BC, we decided that we weren’t going to sit around and wait for things to get back to “normal,” so we made some accelerated progress on our Measure J projects and moved forward with infrastructure improvements across the campus.
With the move to a virtual environment, it gave us the opportunity to complete tasks that would ordinarily interrupt instruction, such as jack hammering, pouring concrete and lifting the heavy steel beams that will form the backbone of our new Campus Center and Science and Engineering buildings. We’ve completed two years of maintenance projects just over the summer alone, and we have more planned for the fall.
We’ve painted, deep cleaned and sanitized classrooms and upgraded plumbing, electrical and air conditioning across the campus. We’ve also planted 50 new trees on the grounds and installed artificial turf and drought-resistant landscaping, as well as new street-facing signage.
The shift to online learning is allowing us to use our funding more efficiently and is actually helping us provide continuity of instruction as we renovate and improve our infrastructure. For instance, in the Math and Science building, we installed a new air handler and cooling tower this summer. This was a project that had been put off and desperately needed to be completed; for students attending school in person, it would’ve reduced the number of courses we could offer in the fall semester. In fact, we were able to make repairs and upgrades to our cooling system throughout the campus, which would normally have to be spread out over years during the windows of time we could shut off the heating and air conditioning to individual buildings. By making repairs all at once, it saved the college money and made our classrooms more comfortable for instruction whenever students and faculty are able to return.
This new level of flexibility has been crucial during this important phase in the Measure J project. The three-story main building for our new Campus Center is currently on schedule to be completed by December, with the adjoining cafeteria area to be finished in April. Last year, we finished the Vernon Valenzuela Veterans Resource Center and broke ground on the new Science and Engineering Building. We’re also wrapping up improvements to Memorial Stadium while moving forward on our plans for a new Gym and Field House and Agriculture Building at the Panorama Campus. For more information on all of our construction projects, including the Arvin General Education Center and the Delano Learning Center, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/ABetterBC.
The Maintenance and Operations Team here at BC does a great job keeping our facilities up-to-date for our students, but higher education in the 21st century is year-round. Under ordinary circumstances, the days of school campuses not being used for three months in the summer and a month over winter break are long gone, and that creates challenges for us. My team has taken advantage of this unfortunate situation and worked really hard to build the BC that they’ve always envisioned and that our students deserve. We can’t wait until you can see A Better BC for yourselves.
Bill Potter is the executive director of Facilities and Operations for Bakersfield College.