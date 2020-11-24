Recently the Kern County Board of Supervisors elected to delay the building of two mental health facilities in Kern County. Apparently, there was some disagreement among two providers of behavioral health services and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services regarding the need for county-run services.
As someone who has worked with Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services for over 30 years, chaired various committees and attended myriad meetings, I have some idea of both the needs and frustrations of KernBHRS as well as the two providers who disagreed with building these new facilities.
KernBHRS has been a champion for contracted providers to work as a system, rather than as competitors, and it is unfortunate that contracted providers don’t acknowledge those values.
There is currently a dearth of adolescent beds in Kern County. When Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital indicates that it has 35 beds, understand that there is a difference between an actual, physical bed and a bed in which a teen in crisis can enter when necessary.
For a Kern County employee to place an adolescent in one of those beds, they need to be available now. When BBHH says they don’t necessarily staff for those beds, they mean just that. State licensing regulations are very specific regarding the staffing regulations for all patients, but those regulations are ratcheted up for adolescents.
Because staff need to undergo background checks and comply with other regulations, it is not possible to just call someone in to work a few hours a week when beds get full.
As someone who ran a residential facility, I understand the fiscal difficulties and staffing challenges. Additionally, BBHH often accepts adolescents from other counties, which reduces further the amount of available beds. The consequences can be severe.
Adolescents in mental health crises that need to be hospitalized may require transportation to either Fresno or Ventura for services. That complicates visitation for family members and loved ones who want to visit the client. More importantly, it impedes recovery when family members are not included in the development of the recovery plan.
The two contracted providers made objections that were clearly self-serving. When Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital reported that it had 35 beds, that did not mean that those beds would be available when needed.
In fact, that was said during the Board of Supervisors meeting. Certainly, as Good Samaritan Hospital and BBHH have discouraged the building of these facilities, their objections seem to be motivated by their business needs rather than the needs of the community at large.
The physician representing Good Samaritan said that the move is to get people out of hospitals. That belies the fact that someone who is floridly psychotic or a danger to self or others should only be placed in a hospital setting. Does he believe his hospital is superfluous in Kern County?
The hospital currently housed by BBHH has changed ownership at least six times since it was initially established as Charter Hospital. What happens if BBHH is sold and someone no longer interested in adolescent services assumes control?
KernBHRS has been forward-looking to ensure the beds will be available when needed. If we wait two more years before building these facilities, they won’t be available for four years.
Fiscal issues are, of course, vital. BBHH does not accept Medi-Cal patients, which means that funding for those patients utilizes precious realignment funds.
By building the adult facility, KernBHRS will be able to charge Medi-Cal and save realignment funding for other necessary services.
Also, KernBHRS will be able to draw down state and federal administrative funds that contribute to the lease payment for the financing of the buildings.
Please consider the importance of these two facilities. Permanent adolescent beds will fill the holes in Kern’s services, and adult beds will ensure that Kern County maximizes our dollars.
Both client services and fiscal issues converge in this issue. Please maximize both.
Linda Eviston is a retired director of substance abuse and mental health services in Kern County.