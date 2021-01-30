While Los Angeles squanders $1.2 billion of Proposition HHH (a bond initiative passed by LA voters in 2016 to address LA’s homeless problem) money that has not produced meaningful housing units for homeless, the city of Bakersfield used its Measure N money to move forward addressing the homeless problem here. One of many initiatives was the Brundage Lane Navigation Center.
In fall and winter of 2019, the discussion of a new low-barrier homeless center, owned by the city, was a hotly debated project with plenty of opposition and passion on both sides. On Jan. 22, 2020, the Bakersfield City Council approved the purchase of more than 17 acres of property for construction of the new low-barrier homeless navigation center. The facility would provide 150 beds as well as wrap-around services for homeless adults.
In late October, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and in less than 10 months, the Brundage Lane Navigation Center opened its doors to homeless clients. The facility occupies what was formerly a warehouse. The 67,681-square-foot facility cost the city $4.9 million to purchase and make improvements. The center is broken into two major sections that include the building’s medical wing and a housing wing. Fifteen thousand square feet of that space remains for future use.
The intent of the shelter is to be a low-barrier, short-term shelter. Low-barrier refers to the restrictions that many homeless shelters have, such as no pets, no belongings, no couples and a requirement that clients enter sober. As its name implies, this is a navigation center. This low-barrier concept is designed to get the homeless safely off the street so they can be evaluated and receive additional services.
The housing wing has 150 beds split between men’s and women’s dorm areas. This shelter can also accommodate couples, a service not found at most shelters. In addition, the facility has kennels along with an outdoor area for the pets. The facility features offices, classrooms, a call center, a resource room, a 120-chair dining hall, a full-service laundry facility, a commercial-sized kitchen, various day-use areas and much more.
There is a medical isolation area in the event clients test positive for COVID-19 or other illnesses. It consists of five beds and has separate showers and bathrooms. There are also two designated “hot rooms” where clients will place all of their belongings. The hope is that the feature will kill any possible pests such as bed bugs, fleas and lice from entering the facility.
Today, the facility is run by Mercy House. It is important to note that this is not a walkup facility. It only accepts referrals, and Flood Ministries is the direct source of clients to the facility.
This is an example of what a fiscally responsible government can do. This facility does not solve all the problems of homelessness in our area, but serves as a funnel of sorts to bring homeless clients in and route them to various resources available including other nonprofit services.
Larry Koman is a business owner and servant of the community. He is a board member of the Boys and Girls Clubs and Homeless BBQ.