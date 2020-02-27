Gov. Gavin Newsom started his term as governor with a promise to listen to the needs of the Central Valley and serve a "California for All.” However, time after time, Gov. Newsom’s rhetoric hasn’t matched his actions. And last week, we saw another example.
For years, Central Valley leaders have fought for a stable and reliable water supply. Gov. Newsom had a chance to deliver a major boost to the Central Valley’s economy by building on the new federal framework that would provide desperately-needed regulatory relief by bringing more water to our communities, farmers, ranchers and families. But contrary to his promise to look out for all parts of the state, the governor is choosing to play politics instead of helping Californians who desperately need more water.
During a visit to Bakersfield last week, President Donald Trump announced a long-anticipated plan to bring more water to our community. While the Central Valley cheered the president’s announcement, Gov. Newsom regrettably decided to sue to block the plan.
The Central Valley is not asking Newsom for a handout. Instead, we are merely asking the governor to work with our federal counterparts to bring more safe, reliable and stable water supplies for our communities, farmers and ranchers. But Newsom’s counterproductive lawsuit threatens the stability of the water supply for more than 25 million Californians.
Water is the lifeblood of the Central Valley, but also for the entire state of California. The economic health of the state depends on our ability to move water from Northern California through the Central Valley to Southern California. After years of seeing trillions of gallons of water flow out into the Pacific Ocean instead of to our communities, the Trump Administration’s plan sought to balance environmental concerns with the economic challenges facing the Central Valley. Newsom is wrong to reject it.
All this comes at a challenging time for agriculture on all fronts. Farmers face a steady stream of costly new labor laws and environmental regulations that make farming in California far more expensive than other states and countries. Farmers are also under pressure from the state’s new groundwater management law that will impact when they can pump water to make up for shortages.
In the face of these challenges, having more water has never been more critical to ensure they can feed our families.
Governor Newsom still has time to deliver for the Central Valley. Water has proved to be an unsolvable riddle for past governors, but Newsom has an opportunity to strike a historic agreement with the federal government that balances jobs with the environment.
This is not the time for rhetoric and litigation. It is time to roll up our sleeves and provide long-term stability in our water system.
Agriculture is the foundation of many rural communities across the state. A lack of water means economic devastation and job losses for many of these towns.
It's time to stop the lawsuits and the litigation; let’s take the productive steps needed to bring water to our homes, farms and businesses.
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, represents the 34th Assembly District.