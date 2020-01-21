It had been a couple of years since I had gone on a ride along with the Bakersfield Police Department — an opportunity afforded to locals 18 and older whose record is felony-free.
A ride along is great for understanding local policing and one of the best ways to improve law enforcement-community relations. You get to know an officer better than at a Coffee with a Cop event when you have access to them for an entire shift and can talk to them freely, sharing your community concerns and listening to theirs. You can just be two humans together: one in uniform, one not; one sworn to protect and serve the other, whose responsibility is to abide by the law.
Here is some of the humanity the officer I was paired with revealed about himself in my latest ride along experience earlier this month.
Several of his family members work in law enforcement. He's been with BPD for a year and five months, following a three-year stint working for Kern County Probation. He has a degree in criminal justice from Cal State Bakersfield.
He is Hispanic, 29, boyish looking in his buzz cut, a newlywed and works four 10-hour days and is off three days each week. He hopes to someday transition to a leadership position within the department.
My officer and his partner patrol the busy “metro area" of Bakersfield, bounded by Highways 99 in the west, 178 in the north and 58 in the south, and in the east by Washington Street. He is still getting used to wearing a body camera, which was issued to him late last year. "New age policing," he called it. It protects him from potential accusations, he said, although he has never been called to internal affairs and is not aware of any complaints made against him.
When he was 25, he developed type 1 diabetes. The adjustment to living with the disease was difficult but manageable. He now wears an insulin pump, works out regularly and still enjoys energy drinks — the sugar-free kind.
He is knowledgeable about gang hairstyles, turfs and graffiti, and pointed some out: "ESC" means East-Side Crips, who also identify themselves to rivals as "WSK," or West-Side Killer.
He has trouble pronouncing the word "Oleander" (I had to help him sound it out). He mentioned this on the way to answering a service call in that part of town.
I was eager to get his perspective on the homeless crisis, which he deals with daily.
"If we could address the substance abuse issue, we could change the homeless problem," he said readily, estimating that about half of the street homeless he encounters have a drug or alcohol addiction.
"We live in a generous community that provides a lot of resources," he said. "If the homeless could get past the substance abuse with all the help they get from the community, they could turn their lives around."
Speaking of highly addictive drugs, he said that nowadays, "You pay more for a speeding ticket than for possession of meth." This he attributes to proposition 47, the 2014 California law that changed certain non-violent, low-level offenses, including some drug possession charges, from potential felonies to misdemeanors.
He framed the issue of more prevalent drug use and property crimes on our streets, using terminology from his criminal justice education days. "Have you heard of the broken windows theory?" He explained: if you leave an empty house in a state of disrepair, it will often invite squatting, blight and crime into a neighborhood. "If you don't take care of the little stuff, it's an open invitation to bigger problems." Having smaller crimes dismissed, in other words, emboldens perpetrators to commit more serious ones. "Major crimes don't faze them anymore."
As I waited inside the patrol car at one point while my officer and his partner interviewed two potential robbery suspects, I examined the silver key chain dangling from the key in the ignition. It was shaped like a shield with a cross, and on the back had a reassuring scripture from the first chapter of the Old Testament’s Book of Joshua: "Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified. Do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go." Comforting words to any cop, I thought.
Louis Medina is a Bakersfield resident. He has participated in several ride alongs with BPD and the Kern County Sheriff's Office and is a graduate of the Kern County Sheriff's Community Academy. For information on BPD and Sheriff's Ride Along programs, visit bakersfieldcity.us and kernsheriff.org/forms.