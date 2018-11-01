Josh Deutinger knew he wanted to be a police officer when he was about 7-years-old. He took a field trip to the Fresno Police Department and was fascinated with the patrol cars, the equipment the officers carried and learning how officers protected the community from “the bad guys.”
“After that field trip, I knew there was nothing else I wanted to do with my life. I began looking for ways to learn more about my chosen profession,” recalls Deutinger, 34.
At 14, he joined the Clovis Police Department Explorer program. It solidified his desire to become an officer. “I learned from officers who truly cared about their community and worked hard to make it a better place,” he said.
After the Marine Corps veteran completed his deployment to Iraq, he decided to pursue his long-awaited career as a police officer and joined the Bakersfield Police Department as an academy recruit in 2013.
On a hot August night in 2017, Deutinger and Officer Matt Johnson responded to a domestic peace disturbance. They were both shot three times.
Johnson was struck at extremely close range in the upper left chest, but was saved by his protective vest. He was also struck in the left bicep which caused his arm to stop working.
One of the rounds that hit Deutinger shattered the left side of his jaw and became lodged in his throat. Another went through his left elbow, and the third grazed his face just below the left eye.
Among the first thoughts that went through Deutinger’s mind during the shooting were those of his family. “My son was only 2 1/2 months old at the time. All I could think of was that he was going to grow up never knowing how much his daddy loves him. I felt terrible that my wife was going to be left to raise him alone. I was absolutely terrified that I was going to die and my family would never know how much they mean to me.”
Presently, Deutinger is a Field Training Officer in patrol and a member of the BPD Honor Guard and Crisis Negotiations Team.
He notes 2015 was the first Bakersfield Police Memorial Run he participated in after one of his best friends, Officer David Nelson, was killed in the line of duty.
“It was amazing to me how many community members came out to show their support of their local law enforcement officers. I will absolutely be there this year and I plan to attend every year in the future.”
The 36th Annual Bakersfield Police Memorial Run is Saturday at the Park at River Walk. Proceeds from the run benefit the educational needs of surviving children of BPD officers killed in the line of duty.
“I always thought the Memorial Run was an extremely worthy event,” added Deutinger. “Now it hits much closer to home. While my son’s college education wasn’t the first thing on my mind during the incident, his future is something I thought a lot about before I made the decision to return to work. Knowing that this fund is available for my son’s education made it easier for me to return to the job I love doing.”
Registration is at 6 a.m. The race will begin at 8 a.m. For registration forms, go to www.bakersfieldpd.us, or for more information, call 661-326-3685.
Maureen Buscher-Dang is a Bakersfield public relations consultant.