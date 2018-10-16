My recent speech at the Downtown Business Association’s Empowerment Breakfast elicited passionate discussion about several challenges facing our community and the Bakersfield Police Department. Increases in property crimes, pervasive drug usage, slow police response times to non-urgent calls for service and concerns about the growing homeless population were among the top issues identified.
With the state releasing parolees and shortening prison sentences, the types of issues outlined by the DBA members are not just affecting downtown; it is community wide. And because the men and women of the BPD are a part of this community, we share in echoing those frustrations.
I know firsthand how dedicated BPD officers and staff are to the community. They come to work each day ready and willing to protect and serve the residents and visitors of our great city. If it was possible, officers would directly respond to every one of the calls that the BPD receives. However, with a staffing level of 407 sworn officers, responding to every call is not feasible. Because the BPD has less officers than comparable cities in California, BPD must carefully prioritize each call and respond accordingly.
On average, there are just 50 officers on duty on any given shift, covering 150 square miles, protecting 387,000 residents. Over a 10-hour shift, an officer will respond to approximately 30 calls for service. Under non-urgent circumstances, callers are likely asked to fill out an online report or may wait hours to have an officer show up. This is not done because the department does not want to dispatch an officer to these less than urgent calls. It is because at any given time there are likely 60 to 80 high priority calls holding, waiting for an officer to be dispatched. This means there are not enough officers available to perform proactive police patrol on a routine basis to deter criminal activity. More pointedly, there are not enough police officers to respond to each call for service.
Those in attendance heard about how programs that are in place to assist the community in dealing with these issues, such as BPD’s Impact Unit, a 12-officer team focusing on homelessness and quality of life type issues. In recent years, the City Council approved three additional officers utilizing federal funding who focus their efforts on the downtown area. The Community Relations unit regularly engages business owners in crime prevention programs and helps evaluate ways to secure property to deter vandalism.
Attendees also heard that there is a great need for additional resources for homeless service providers and housing for the homeless within the community. Our community-based partners do the best they can with limited resources, but they are stretched thin. It takes approximately 17 contacts with a homeless individual for he or she to consider accepting available services. By then there may not be a shelter bed available because of lack of space. And even if there is a bed and an individual is willing to accept services, there is a lack of affordable housing in our community. It’s clear more resources are necessary to ensure our community can reduce the number of homeless individuals.
We are facing challenges on several fronts – I understand the frustration, I hear the community’s concerns. Know that the men and women of the BPD will continue to do their best each and every day to protect and serve the residents and visitors of the city of Bakersfield. We are committed to working with property owners, businesses and residents to continue to ensure Bakersfield is a great place to live, work and visit. The partnership between the community and the BPD is vital to ensure the city remains a safe and thriving community.
Evan Demestihas is the assistant police chief of the Bakersfield Police Department.