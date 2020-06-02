The reality is that black men carry the burden of being beaten with whips, hung with ropes, disproportionally wrongfully convicted and imprisoned, and gruesomely murdered simply because of underlying fear resulting from the color of their skin.
From the inception of America, the image of a black man as a bestial predatory subhuman has been vastly propagated to instill fear and division for justification of brutality and violence against an entire community. This concept of a dangerous, savage, devouring criminal has been fabricated to invoke panic and terror leading to the arrests, beatings and murders of innocent black lives. This obvious and blatant brainwashing of the black man was demonically devised to keep his neck under the foot of his oppressor. We cannot confine blatant racism to the past when this narrative is the very method currently used to disseminate injustice against black men.
What we are witnessing throughout our nation is the byproduct of centuries of institutionalized racism, mass incarceration, inadequate education and many other intentional actions to restrict the span of opportunity afforded to black men — to stifle their ability to improve professionally, educationally and economically. Racism not only exists; it is flagrant and thriving today, more than ever.
The enslavement of black men ensued an overabundance of uprisings, from the first recorded slave revolt in Virginia in 1663, to the numerous attempted insurgencies, just before the outbreak of the Civil War in 1859. Slave owners developed a pathological fear of oppressed blacks rising to seek vengeance.
As time progressed, this fear became subconsciously ingrained, leading to social and economic division. While laws have been enacted to mandate change, the psychological and behavioral aspect of perceived power or privilege, has not changed. The fear of black men rising to their potential, stepping out of oppression and walking boldly into their greatness is the same energy perpetuating racism and advancing the injustice playing out in our current culture.
Another way to understand this injustice is to review contemporary attempts to regulate black men in shared spaces. While legal segregation was dismantled over 50 years ago, American society is still rife with overwhelmingly predominately white neighborhoods, shopping centers, educational institutions, employment opportunities and other associations. Desegregation efforts didn’t integrate individuals of differing races; it established a new system exclusively for the perceived powerful and privileged, and there are severe consequences when black men enter these spaces. For some, the presence of an achieved black man in a shared space becomes a threatening symbol of advancement. Racism is always about power.
Black androphobia has attempted to destroy black men. Fear is a mindset provoked by an illusory risk manifesting outward physical and behavioral actions. An individual fighting to overcome oppression is not a risk — they are a victim; thus, many advocates of human trafficking categorizing the phenomenon as modern-day slavery.
Let’s move beyond insecurities and competition. Black men are great. Black men have ruled kingdoms and built civilizations rivaled by none. Black men possess a mysterious strength and a natural inclination to resiliency. The capacity of Black men should never be taken in with fear. These unique characteristics are the essence of what make them loyal allies.
My message to the black men of America: you are seen. You are valued. We love you.
Tiara King, PsyD., is an expert in issues related to sexually inappropriate, deviant and offensive behavior. She is focused on prevention, education and awareness.