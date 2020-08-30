In his speech accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, Joe Biden spoke in black and white terms: “If you trust me with the presidency ... I will be an ally of the light, not the dark… United, we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America.”
What darkness was he referring to? The first darkness that came to my mind was the nationwide riots following the murder of George Floyd which caused approximately $1.5 billion in damages and the destruction of thousands of small businesses, many of them minority-owned. Since there was no mention of the riots I guess he must not consider those things to be darkness.
Of course, Biden did mention the economic and physical toll of the pandemic in America. Biden seemed to be presenting himself as the virus whisperer who would be able to get COVID-19 under control because he cares so much more about common people than the current resident of the White House. His solution: a national mask mandate and more testing. Aren’t we already wearing masks and being tested? Are Americans so dumb and rebellious that the government has to impose regulations authored by “health experts” and enforced by the police (oops, maybe they’re needed after all). What has happened to the concept of a government “of the people, by the people, for the people”?
In accordance with his theme of darkness to light, Biden touched on green energy which is particularly relevant to us in California as we deal with rolling blackouts. Do these blackouts have anything to do with the fact that green energy is intermittent — when the sun goes down or the wind stops blowing, no electricity is produced? And the radical Green New Deal, which some Democrats are proposing, and Kamala Harris has already endorsed, would totally eliminate fossil fuels and make us 100 percent dependent on renewable energy sources. Would a President Biden oppose this socialist scheme supported by many Democrats? In the name of fighting climate change, he has already proposed spending another $1.5 trillion.
And certainly Biden’s speech would not have been complete without talking about racism. “Racist” is a term that has been applied liberally to our current president. We are all aware that this term has a strongly negative connotation and is regularly used to smear people but perhaps we should pause to consider its definition. At its core, racism is making a distinction between races, favoring one race over another, etc. By definition, Black Lives Matter is a racist organization. Why is “All Lives Matter” totally unacceptable to this group? Black actor Terry Crews’ recent tweet, “not all white people are bad and not all black people are good” produced a huge backlash of denunciations as if he were a traitor to the cause. No wonder Crews expressed the concern that the goal was to replace white supremacy with Black supremacy rather than the American goal of equality. So to Biden, President Trump, who presided over record low unemployment rates for Blacks and Hispanics, is an evil racist, but he and the Democrats hold the key to eliminating racism?
Strangely absent from Biden’s speech was any reference to law and order. I would think this topic would be uppermost in the minds of many Americans. America’s commitment to the rule of law has made it a shining light to the rest of the world, the idea that no individual or group is above the law. When I saw news videos of mobs pulling on ropes to topple statues of famous Americans, I first thought I was watching something happening in Baghdad. It is not a matter of whether such an individual is worthy of the honor bestowed on him or her, but rather that the removal of a statue be accomplished by legal proceedings. When asked about the toppling and defacing of statues, Nancy Pelosi’s response was, “People will do what they do.”
In the build up to Biden’s speech, it seemed at times that he was being nominated for sainthood. Without any specifics, we were asked to believe that on the basis of his “goodness” he would accomplish wonderful things for America without reference to any specifics as to how he would accomplish them. This is in stark contrast to President Trump, whose failings and shortcomings are on display almost daily. But in a startling departure from the lofty political rhetoric and empty promises we have become accustomed to from presidential candidates, President Trump told us exactly what he intended to do and has done everything he said he would. Of course, whether you think his accomplishments are good or bad is a matter of opinion. But when I hear a candidate talk in terms of lightness and darkness, I feel a wave of apprehension. Very little in life is black and white. Neither the Republican Party or the Democratic Party can claim a monopoly on the light, and for one to characterize President Trump as an agent or ally of darkness is grossly off base.
Though we are not as well acquainted with Biden’s faults and failings, I think we can all agree that President Trump would not win any contest for good character. Nevertheless, the good he has achieved for America as president highly recommends him.
Miguel Nidever is a Spanish medical interpreter who has lived in Bakersfield since 1985.