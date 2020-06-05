#WereAllInThisTogether — that is on a sign on my neighbor’s yard from the high school showing support for the seniors who are finishing their last year sheltering at home due to COVID-19.
After seeing how seeing how many people have turned the simple request to wear face masks to help prevent passing on COVID-19 to others into another frontline in the culture war polarizing us, and then more recently the overt use of race differences by Amy Cooper to gain power over Christian Cooper (no relation) in New York City, and not to mention the public murder of George Floyd, it has me wondering what does that hashtag mean. More specifically, the "this" in it.
The hashtag is originally about supporting each other as we work together cooperatively as a community, so maybe the “this” is the common goal we’re working toward, or maybe it’s the community we’re in. The recent events lead me to think “this” is “society,” which according to my dictionary is “the aggregate of people living together in a more or less ordered community; the community of people living in a particular country or region and having shared customs, laws, and organizations.”
Shared customs and laws.
American society includes the expectation that we are a nation of laws that apply equally to everyone. The United States is said to be the land of opportunity. The story that binds us as a nation is that anyone can succeed if they put in the effort. This success is possible because we are a nation of laws that set an equal playing field for all, regardless of their station in life, their place of birth or the color of their skin. That’s the story of American society.
Human beings are creatures of stories. As noted by historian Yuval Noah Harari, humans have been so successful as a species because of all the animals on Earth, only we are able to cooperate together in large numbers and that cooperation happens through shared stories. A society survives by all of its members agreeing that the shared stories are real.
If American society is to survive, we all need to recognize that an alternate story, that has been told in word and deed for many, many decades at least, has grown more powerful than the shared story of opportunity and equal application of the law I described above. Do we want that? Do we really believe that the shared story on which this nation was founded is not real and can never be real?
I’m reminded of two accounts in my faith story that I’ll have to abbreviate here. The first is Cain asking God in Genesis 4:9, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” Based on God’s response to Cain, the short answer is, “Yes, you are.”
The second account begins with a similar question asked many centuries later. “Who is my neighbor?” to which the one, who many in our churches call “Lord,” answered with a story about an outsider/enemy having compassion on someone beaten nearly to death after the unfortunate person had made a foolish decision to travel through the wrong neighborhood. That one’s in the 10th chapter of Luke.
Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian sent a letter to all BC employees on Sunday, six days after George Floyd’s death, to invite us to join in an emerging plan to create a BC space to find a way forward. She noted, “[A]s Bakersfield College Renegades, we owe it to our community, to our veterans, and we each owe it to George Floyd, to join together, listen with humility, and to bring light that can illuminate the way ahead.”
BC’s Steven Watkin, Paula Parks and Tommy Tunson will be providing leadership for a series of events around Juneteenth. I want to believe in the story that undergirds #WereAllInThisTogether; the story that gives that hashtag power. I hope and pray that there are many other people who also believe in the same story.
Nick Strobel has been a professor at Bakersfield College for 24 years and writes the semi-monthly astronomy column for The Californian.