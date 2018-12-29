It shouldn’t have to be this way. Life’s lessons need not be taught at the School of Hard Knocks. If I wasn’t so stubborn, perhaps I could have read a book or two and been just the wiser. But some folks just got to learn the hard way.
My year in review (and my subsequent New Year’s resolution) is like Charles Dickens' "A Tale of Two Cities:" “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” After retiring from the city of Bakersfield to start a new not-for-profit, I quickly learned that my own shortcomings and an overly optimistic business plan would lead to financial ruin and ruinous stress if I continued. So I quit but with quitting came great shame and a very deserved sense of failure.
In the months that followed, I attempted to pull myself back up only to run into the next disaster: An aortic aneurysm burst that took me to the brink (maybe over the brink) of death. During my one month stay at USC Hospital, my brain had to be unplugged, my kidneys failed, I lost all mobility, I had to be resuscitated and then had to march back from death to living, which may be the hardest part.
But this is not a tale of woe: 2018 was the best year of my life. After sinking my business, I found work again, as a substitute teacher and then as a staff assistant with Kern County Supervisor David Couch. After my recovery from near death, I returned to work for David during a crazy election season and he won! And I won too. When you get to work, after death, after retirement, work becomes a joy and working for David has been a joy.
Death has a way of putting other things into perspective. Take my beautiful wife, for instance. She and my son were there by my side at my death bed and pulled me through. I’ll be the first to admit during our marriage there have been times when I have failed to appreciate her. But death has a way of making her so much more beautiful than I ever saw her before I "died." “Til death do us part?” Death made us closer.
The year had one more disappointment that needs to be resolved at year’s end. My paid gig at this newspaper was terminated. Somehow working for Kern County Supervisor David Couch made my writing too political. This year, though I won’t be paid, I will write. It was never about the money. Expect to see local pieces, op-eds about my Sicilian mom and pieces like this, with a dash of humor now and then, in the Opinion section, under 700 words.
I say a prayer now, always, and it’s an easy prayer, one that I can finish before I start thinking of what I’m going to do this day, or before I fall asleep. “Thank you, Lord.” It’s that easy, and it applies to everything. It’s non-denominational. Even atheists can say “Thank you” (I just don’t know to whom). It’s what all people say when they have been given a gift. Life is that gift. I should have said thank you a whole lot more the first time around.
With the new year, I’m working, I’m writing again, my heart works, I got my mobility back and can even play tennis again, my kidneys work, my brain works (sort of). The failed business, the hospital stay, the shame, illness and personal crises — it’s almost like they never happened. I had to learn the hard way what you can learn the easier way, by reading a couple of books or maybe this article, to the end. And you’ll feel lighter with this New Year’s resolution, more than any weight loss resolution: Be thankful.
Sal Moretti (smoretti3313@sbcglobal.net) is a retired Bakersfield superintendent, former USAF Captain, freelance writer and current District Director for Kern County Supervisor David Couch.