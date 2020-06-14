In this time of extreme crises, I catch myself, like many others I suspect, looking for leadership from those who occupy the highest echelons of power, only to be disappointed, disheartened, and demoralized. I find myself listening to those with the loudest voices in politics, academia, media and entertainment and think: the American people deserve so much more and so much better.
I wonder where the voices are that have the capacity and the will to provide perspective, wisdom, vision, solace and healing. I wonder when those who wield power on the national stage will begin to use it for something other than self-aggrandizement, personal leverage, profit and legacy.
In the absence of effective leaders, each of us must engage in self-inventory and then commit to doing what we can to fill the leadership vacuum. We must ask ourselves if we are willing to tolerate an absence of leadership; if we are satisfied voting for the lesser of two evils; if we have lowered our expectations for the ones in charge to such a degree that the smallest morsel of truth or decency pacifies us; if we trust that someone else will hold accountable those who should know better and those who have the levers of power to do better. We must ask ourselves if we are comfortable with false leaders whose currency is disparagement rather than argument. We must ask ourselves if we are defending with sufficient urgency the ideals that formed the bedrock of our civilization — freedom of thought, freedom of expression, equality of opportunity — now being torn asunder by those who promote ideology over ideas.
Evidence abounds that our country is imploding and exploding. Absent conscientious and effective leaders, we are all too often turning against ourselves, attacking rather than uplifting, destroying rather than building, defacing rather than enhancing, separating rather than unifying, poisoning rather than curing. We are too often embodying the worst habits of our impotent, ineffectual leaders: we are speaking with self-righteousness instead of humility; we are impugning the character of our neighbors instead of respecting their viewpoints; we are assaulting our fellow citizens with our narrow-minded, self-serving opinions without allowing dissenting voices to be heard; we are declaring our attitudes and notions superior without engaging in intellectually honest discussions and debates.
This is obviously not the first time our country has been in such a fragile, perilous condition. But it may be the first time in modern history we have been here without national leaders who are capable of setting aside their own self-interests and who possess the maturity to fight for the holistic good of the entire country instead of the parochial interests of their own political party, personal welfare and the positions of power that they occupy.
So many of our leaders have completely given up belief in compromise as a worthwhile and necessary means of moving the country forward. They view compromise as defeat instead of incremental progress. Without compromise, problems remain unresolved and metastasize like cancer. When we abandon compromise, we also abandon diversity of thought and embrace tyranny and totalitarianism.
In public discourse, on the street and on social media, too many of us are also abandoning compromise, claiming to own truth rather than to seek and share it. I grew up during an era when we were advantaged by leaders of both major political parties who were able to inspire, to guide, to solve and to envision a more equitable, fulfilling future for everyone, not just those who shared their ideology and agreed with their every whim and insecurity. I grew up with leaders who were capable of culling and crafting ideas from disparate sources and who were able to articulate those ideas with reason, logic, passion and evidence.
Without such leaders, each of us must step up and fill the void, in whatever small or large way we can. Absent leaders, each conversation among family members takes on greater meaning, each church sermon becomes more significant, each lesson plan carries more consequence, each encounter between strangers impacts more substantially the value of life today and the quality of our shared tomorrows.
Michael Coccari is a retired teacher and author of "Cancer Fight: My Wife's Faithful, Fearless Battle Against Breast Cancer."