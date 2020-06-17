"The parachute has slowed our rate of descent, so we can take it off now?"
— Author unknown
“The multitude are more effectually set right by experience than kept from doing wrong by reasoning with them,” so said Benjamin Franklin during his work with brilliant others crafting what would become our nation’s Constitution. These words are not particularly reassuring at this time of thinking through the reopening of our economy. Go fast or slow? Do we take the risk or not? Will science carry the day when it urges caution and slow incrementalism while impatient others want their freedom right now? Will experimental data drive decision-making or will pent up emotions?
We’ve looked at the models and they’ve predicted what we’ve seen: a ballooning of cases that can be minimized if precautions are taken and kept to very low rates if explicitly recommended precautions go perfectly. When case numbers fell far below “no precautions” estimates, critics faulted the model and its science rather than appreciated how the precautions did their magic. They rushed to judgment that the pandemic was not as serious as “the experts” said it would be and insisted that things be opened up at once.
The projection models used by the administration’s experts actually performed quite well. They predicted that the recommended precautions would lower the expected infection curve - which is what happened. Critics argued that the projections were way off due to the actual numbers being lower than the numbers projected. They apparently didn’t factor in what the models took into consideration: that the recommended precautions would have exactly the desired effect – a lowered number of COVID cases. The models were good, and the precautions worked.
But, we’re now about to lower our pandemic guard and enter into a high-stakes experiment. We’re about to reopen our local economy even though we do not meet the stricter criteria initially set forth by the CDC, nor the watered down criteria that it subsequently put out, nor the even further watered down criteria put out by our governor, nor even his more relaxed criteria permitted when our county supervisors pled with him for special dispensation and leniency. Our numbers keep going up, not down. They’re not even plateaued. What should we expect?
Back to the top and about the multitudes being “more effectually set right by experience than by reasoning with them.” Well, we are about to have an “experience.” Trouble is, we seem to be ignoring Sweden’s experience with what we are about to undertake. While we are not demographically identical, and that complicates comparisons, Sweden is a case study that can be easily analyzed. Sweden kept things economically open and running and encouraged people to use common sense precautions and distancing to protect themselves from infection. Their results? A COVID-19 death rate far higher than its neighbors — Denmark, Norway, Finland. And much higher than America’s as well (Sweden’s 38 deaths per 100,000 people v.s America’s 29 deaths per 100,000 people, according to John Hopkins University). Conclusion: if we want our number of deaths to rise, follow Sweden’s example. If not, don’t.
What are we doing locally? We’re following Sweden’s example, so let’s not be surprised by what happens.
Do we really want to close our eyes to Sweden’s experience? Or South Korea’s second wave? Or others’ repeat waves? Does it all not tell us all we need to know about what’s going to happen? Again, comparisons can be tricky, but Sweden’s and others’ experiences are instructive. The question is are we able and willing to be instructed? We may be able, but are we willing? Maybe, maybe not.
Now the National Republican Party is about to throw an old-fashioned rootin’-tootin’ nominating convention which will bring potentially infected delegates from all around the country into close quarters for four days of yelling, shouting, screaming hoo-rahs, and sending them home again loaded with whatever viruses they may have shared. What could possibly go wrong with that?
Let’s at least be ready for what we know is going to happen.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., is a retired psychologist and an associate of the Kegley Institute of Ethics.