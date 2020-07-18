Grandmothers have long told the young, “look before you leap.” The idea is simple: Be mindful of the downside of any choice.
Downsides in pandemics are particularly severe as they pose a threat not only to the person making the choice but also one’s community. Moreover, consequences during the ongoing crisis deal with life and limb, which separates them from the run-of-the-mill results of decisions made in normal times. Reopening schools for face-to-face instruction is not like a school district issuing a bond or adopting a new curriculum. Being wrong on reopening means people die and worsening the current public health crisis. COVID-19 demands that plans being undertaken by school districts assume the worst case scenario.
The California Teachers Association’s letter to California leaders on July 8 invoked the “precautionary principle” as the appropriate “guide” by which Californians should reopen schools. Put simply, the precautionary principle holds that policymakers faced with uncertainty in handling complex, dynamic and wildly random problems should avoid policies that threaten the survival of the community; it requires that policies reasonably connected to risk of irreversible ruin must be scientifically proven as safe by their proposers. In the context of schools reopening, the principle would mean that schools should remain closed until there is absolute clarity about adolescents’ susceptibility to COVID-19 and the capacity of schools to spread the virus.
The precautionary principle keeps planes from crashing in storms and buildings upright in earthquakes; it is usually justified with a lot of intimidating math, much to the dismay of John Q. Public. Luckily, as Nassim Taleb points out, the precautionary principle does not provide any insight that grandmothers cannot already provide. “Better safe than sorry” is old advice for a reason: There are no do-overs when lives are at stake.
Reopening public schools with students physically present in classrooms carries a credible, nonnegligible possibility of severely damaging the public health. Suggesting otherwise ignores cases such as those in Texas, Israel and the United Kingdom where outbreaks have been tied to childcare facilities and schools. All three locations had confirmed cases of both staff and students contracting COVID-19. If communities are to adopt the precautionary principle, then the burden of proof falls on supporters of reopening to produce scientific, controlled experiments that imply schools cannot increase the spreading of and deaths related to the coronavirus. Admitting even the possibility that schools can lead to more deaths disqualifies reopening as a survival-enhancing decision. Simply pointing to cases where schools have not been associated with outbreaks is insufficient to prove that schools do not increase the number of infections or fatalities, no more than pointing to a large number of red or black ants proves that green ants do not exist (Green ants do exist, by the way). In short, the absence of evidence is not the evidence of absence.
Those in favor of face-to-face instruction claim that a completely online learning environment means less rigorous education, greater inequity and more absenteeism. These are not trivial objections to distance learning. However, if the physical safety of students and their communities are to be prioritized, then both objections (even if taken as certainties) do not justify the reopening of schools under the precautionary principle. The familiarity of the risks with their demonstrated ability to be at least partially mitigated with preexisting support systems constitute a sufficient reason to prefer continuing distance learning versus physical reopening.
Reaction rather than prevention has characterized the United States’ response to the pandemic. Perhaps it is time Californians heed their grandmothers’ counsel: “Don’t bet the farm.”
Alex Lewis is a lecturer in economics and math teacher in the Central Valley.