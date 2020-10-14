I don't want to write this. Express another opinion when people only care about their own. Risk insulting race, religion, the disadvantaged, is there another rail I can touch? I'm referring to a Sept. 18 Community Voices piece about "racial equity" at Bakersfield College ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Questions of ‘racial equity’ at BC").
This column was quickly followed by a "rebuttal" from the school's chair of the Communications Department ("COMMUNITY VOICES: The dream we're working toward at BC," Sept. 26). From the horse's mouth, you might say, so I read it with interest. I yawned, then went about my day. Now, we have another Community Voices rebuttal. Interesting why two rebuttals are needed. Something hit a nerve, I guess. I know it did with me.
What was the original opinion, and how was it refuted? The original article stated that "racial equity" was now being pushed at BC, that its source was a USC scholar and that the intellectual underpinning for the theory stated that "values of whiteness" were the problem in education. These "values of whiteness" included things like "self-reliance," "the nuclear family," "objective, rational linear thinking," "hard work" and "deferred gratification." Having cherished these character traits since my days as a Boy Scout, and having seen them be critical to human achievement and satisfaction, I was shocked. Incredulous. I also thought that 4.5 billion Asians seem to be doing quite nicely employing these same "values of whiteness." But being a BC grad, I also thought, this can't be right, BC will soon set the record straight.
The rebuttals? What comes to mind first is an old lawyer joke: when you have the law on your side, you pound the law. When you have the facts on your side, you pound the facts. When you have neither, you pound the table. Table pounding is what I saw in these rebuttals. Subtle table pounding for sure, feel good language cloaked in emotion, diversion, obfuscation and condescending straw man arguments.
The first column laid out the writer's personal guilt, added in the element of racial and ethnic economic disparity and concluded with a dream to create a fair chance (now what Grinch would be against a fair chance?). No meat and potatoes here, just "trust me." When dished this, I seldom partake. The second piece substituted biblical justice in place of guilt, presumed the same economic disparity and then talked about wonderful things happening at BC ("COMMUNITY VOICES: BC has found ways to advocate for all students," Oct. 8).
Neither column uttered a word about the centerpiece of the original column. I can only surmise that this was intentional and that these two folks, and indeed the BC administration, have bought into the "values of whiteness" nonsense. Now it could be that everyone involved thinks it is all bologna, but can't express that on today's college campus. Maybe it means new programs with new departments, each with its own chair, more staff and new grants. But if you don't agree and fail to challenge the flow, you now own these ideas yourself. And if you do believe this theory, you should say so directly. Let your word be "Yes, Yes" or "No, No." Shout it loud and clear so we can have a debate on merits, out in the open, not bury it in language that no one can follow, in order to sneak it in the back door of a community who may not agree with it. Or who may? No guts, no glory.
This makes the author of the original article, who had the courage to speak truth to power, my hero in this story and why I had to write what I did not want to write.
Mark Albert graduated from Bakersfield College in 1967.