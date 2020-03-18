Every now and then, it is good to take a moment to reflect on what is happening around us, especially in a time of crisis.
As of late, the topic of discussion, debate and hysteria has been the coronavirus. There is a lot we don’t know about the virus, and we are learning more and more about it each day. So, naturally, people around the world and in our community are fearful and going into self-preservation mode. It is normal to want to make sure that you and your loved ones stay safe and that you have enough necessities (food, water, toiletries, etc.) to get by in case of an emergency, but there are a few considerations that people are not taking when they decide to go out and, for lack of a better term, “hoard-buy.”
Before going to the stores to purchase all of the toilet paper, water, diapers, wipes, napkins, milk and bread, think to yourself, “Do I really need all of this? How long will this last me? Will any of it go to waste?”
My concern isn’t for my family and me necessarily, as I ensure that we always have ample cleaning products and toilet paper on hand because I purchase them in bulk when I go on my once-per-month Costco trip. My concern is for all the people in our community who are on a strict budget (like the elderly) or who live paycheck-to-paycheck. What is going to happen to these people when they finally get paid? They’ll go to the store to find out that the basic necessities they need and that they can’t afford to buy in bulk are unavailable. Or, what about the mothers and fathers of newborns? Will they go to the store and find that all of the baby wipes, formula and diapers are all wiped out? Or, what about the kids whose families live in poverty? They have a limited supply of food even when we are not in crisis. What will the refrigerators and cupboards look like in their homes?
I’m not worried about people purchasing a few “extra” items so that their family can weather the coronavirus storm. I’m just asking for those in our community to think about the most vulnerable in our community before deciding to buy a pallet of toilet paper when they already have plenty at home.
I just finished a great book, "Stillness is the Key" by Ryan Holiday. In his book, he includes an insight from Fred Rogers that I believe we should all remember in times of vulnerability and crisis: “Always look for the helpers. … There’s always someone who is trying to help … the world is full of doctors and nurses, police and firemen, volunteers, neighbors, and friends who are ready to jump in to help when things go wrong.”
So, I ask Bakersfield, are you willing to be one of the helpers during this time of crisis and need? Can you limit what you buy so that others in our community have access to food and supplies, too?
Megan Mawson is an English teacher at East Bakersfield High School.