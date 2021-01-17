My dear Republican friends and family, where are you?
I have been waiting for your adamant denunciation of the Jan. 6 attack on America. You are not violent people. You are a law-abiding citizens. You love America. Why aren’t you standing up for America?
My Republican friends and pastor have said nothing about the Jan. 6 attack. My Republican family members have said nothing about this. I have heard from Republican acquaintances who believe antifa was behind this attack on the U.S. Capitol. Antifa stands for anti-fascist. Does it make sense that anti-fascist people would be wearing T-shirts celebrating Auschwitz, parading through the Capitol waving the Confederate flag and trying to overthrow the American government? Antifa…really?
I know many of you are disappointed that President Trump did not win the election, but do you think you’re the first ones to be disappointed in an election? What about the Gore/Bush election of 2000? A 5-4 vote of the United States Supreme Court stopped the recount of the Florida ballots. Justice Anton Scalia voted to stop the recount citing “irreparable harm” could befall Bush as the recounts would cast “a needless and unjustified cloud” over Bush’s legitimacy. There were many “fishy” elements about that election, one of which was President Bush’s brother was the governor of Florida at that time. However, although I did not believe the 2000 election was a legitimate election, I did not storm the Capitol, nor did any of my Democratic friends. Instead we all advocated for change through democratic processes.
I know my Republican friends and family would never harm America by behaving as these Capitol attackers behaved: attacking, beating and killing police, putting up a hangman’s noose, running through the Capitol building, shouting for Rep. Pelosi and Vice President Pence, smashing windows and threatening violence at every turn. The FBI and other federal agencies warn they are planning future attacks both on the federal and all 50 state capitols.
I do not need my faithful Republican friends and family to tell me how they feel, but I do need you to act. I beseech you to call and or write Rep. Kevin McCarthy and ask him to support removing President Trump from office. President Trump, along with his son and Rudy Giuliani, instigated this riot. Although the Trump campaign brought more than 50 legal claims of election fraud before state and federal courts, they were all dismissed. Those who refuse to believe all the county election officers, state certifications and court judgments are setting themselves up as arbiters of truth. To do so is to deny the democratic process we have set in place for free and fair elections. Joe Biden won this election fair and square!
Until my Republican friends admit that truth, call their representatives and reprimand those who refuse to believe these facts, our country is doomed to become even more divided and move further toward undemocratic fascist movements.
I believe in law and order which brings consequences. Until there are consequences for those who inspired this insurrection and those who participated in it, we cannot move forward. I have written Kevin McCarthy asking for the consequence of removal of the president, and I call on every other patriotic American to call their representatives and do likewise.
Paula Woodard is a Bakersfield native and retired teacher.