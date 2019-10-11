The partnership between Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield was cultivated through a strong rooted belief in community uplift through greater access to higher education.
As BC grew our Associate Degrees for Transfer, which included a guaranteed admission in a similar degree at a CSU, the need to streamline the process of transfer specifically to CSUB became priority. In 2017, I recall participating in partnership meetings alongside faculty and staff from both institutions to align ADTs from BC with similar baccalaureate degrees at CSUB. At that time, we knew these great efforts would result in an increase in associate degrees, transfer rates and baccalaureate attainment. Our work strengthened the lines of communication and vision, which later became the BC to CSUB, FINISH IN 4 program. Prospective and current students can visit the FINISH IN 4 program website to access approved ADT Pathways templates to follow.
As counseling faculty, I provided my expertise in the alignment and development of the ADT Pathways. BC and CSUB faculty and staff alike shared their priority of the students’ experience and learning as being at the forefront of the main goal of higher education attainment. We were all equally excited, as we knew we were making history. I want to thank staff and faculty from both campuses for their groundbreaking work each day we met, and all the days to come.
As a result of the work completed by both institutions, students now have a clear pathway to earn an Associate Degree for Transfer in two years at Bakersfield College as a full-time student, apply to CSUB for a guaranteed admission into a similar degree in order to complete a bachelor’s degree in two additional years, full-time. The FINISH IN 4 program has transformed the way students envision and plan their education; FINISH IN 4 advisers from BC and CSUB also provide support to enrolled students for the purpose of completion and the templates provide a clear roadmap by showing the course-by-course requirement for both an Associate Degree for Transfer and a bachelor’s degree.
The collaboration between CSUB and BC to create a Bakersfield College SouthWest Center at CSUB is the next, natural step to provide services for students transferring from the community college to the university as it connects these roadmaps with physical space for services between the two campuses. Creating this campus is a strong testament to the dedication to student degree completion through bridging the gaps with access to education. As a Bakersfield College counselor, and now the BC Southwest counselor, I am surrounded by amazing students that overcome many obstacles to completing their degree; one of these barriers has been access to community college courses. The BC SouthWest Center now helps to eliminate one of the barriers to education by offering access to programs and classes closer to students’ homes so that they can use their valuable time studying and using support services. BCSW offers many services such as tutoring, the Writing Center, Academic Advising and Counseling. This is a huge win for our students that have been traveling for these services. Having access to programs and services that help support a seamless transfer from BC to CSUB is what will transform their learning experience and will provide opportunity where there previously was little or none to the residents in Bakersfield.
The Bakersfield College SouthWest Center is committed to cultivating a learning environment that helps remove barriers, create opportunity, and to serve as a bridge to higher education.
Brynn Schock is an associate professor at Bakersfield College, teaches student development and is the counselor at BC SouthWest.