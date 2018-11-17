Bakersfield College is our community college that serves approximately 33,000 students throughout Kern County. The BC’s main campus is located at 1801 Panorama Drive in the East Bakersfield area and is not always easily accessible for many students who live in West Bakersfield and other Kern County areas.
After speaking with one student who lives in Rosedale, they explained that it is very costly to drive from their home to the main campus and back, spending about $40 in gas every week to make the 30-minute drive across town four times a week. This creates a burden of access to education, and one of BC's key tenets is to be a community college and ensure access to all.
BC’s leadership provided a solution with a Southwest campus. It is now in jeopardy of being lost. This a serious concern for students.
The Southwest campus solution has worked well and over the past two years, Bakersfield Southwest has been co-located with Fresno Pacific University. However, the lease with Fresno Pacific is expiring, and BC is now in jeopardy of losing this Southwest campus location. BC is scrambling to find a new facility to ensure students have a location for learning in the Southwest. My fellow students need a location that is accessible to complete their education goals, thereby transforming their lives and our community. The Southwest campus, which is close to their homes, makes this educational goal possible. Over its two year tenure, BC Southwest has grown to serve over 2,000 students by offering a full general education program closer to their homes.
A viable solution to continue this lease has been presented to the Kern Community College District Board and requires action. The lease option presented was a 30-year contract, which is a very long-term solution. The location is close to CSUB, which is where a majority of BC students transfer to later on. By co-locating with CSUB, students will have a more positive transfer experience, as the habits and routines they develop now will continue as they pursue their four-year degree.
Both BC’s Academic Senate and Student Government wrote resolutions in support of the CSUB collaboration. I would like to encourage the KCCD Board to provide a quick resolution to ensure continued Southwest campus access.
Ashley Harp is the Student Government President and a second year student at Bakersfield College.