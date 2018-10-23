It is an exciting time to be a professor at Bakersfield College.
In the classroom are fields of eyes flooded with dreams. These are the students working to exhaustion, exhibiting respect and yearning for guidance. Spread around campus is Measure J construction, imparting a feeling of inspiration and importance to all. And filling any spare space or time slot is a multitude of activities to attend. The list includes sporting events, art exhibits, roundtable discussions, speakers from universities, Pulitzer Prize authors, singing, theater shows, planetarium movies, club meetings and much more.
With all the stimulation at Bakersfield College, there should be no need for a BC employee to set foot at a CSU Bakersfield event across the city, to the west. But Dignity Health, BC and CSUB collaborated in organizing The Walk for Humankindness that was held on the CSUB campus. The intent was for people of all faiths and cultures to recognize that in the wake of societal turmoil, we can live as neighbors.
Undoubtedly, it was a successful fellowship occasion that would not have been effective using technology. It was a snapshot of how relationships can be strengthened for the betterment of the entire community.
The excitement of education reaches beyond Kern County. The state of California has fostered enthusiasm to develop cooperating relationships among all educational tiers. The new initiatives are requiring an increase in cooperation between high schools, colleges and universities. The obligation is for increased focus on guiding our students during college and through each transition. The goal is to increase the success rate of graduation at the level each individual chooses to pursue. Dual enrollment, early college for high school students and pathways streamlined for transfer students to universities improve student outcomes. Innovative approaches to curriculum design, classroom strategies and shared facilities further strengthen student outcomes.
Transfer agreements are a major component BC and CSUB have tackled. Professors from CSUB and BC participate in face-to-face meetings to develop seamless pathways for transfer.
Currently, a BC satellite campus exists in southwest Bakersfield. However, the building's lease will expire soon. Plans have been presented to utilize a building on the CSUB campus, partially to avoid interruption in the education of the southwest students.
It would be beneficial to Kern County if the momentum of CSUB and BC partnership continues to grow. Of course, fellowship and face-to-face encounters have proven to be more successful than phone calls and e-mails. An effective model that public colleges and universities already use that preserves strong relationships is sharing the same campus. The institutional finances, websites, registration, and degrees are also separate. But space such as cafeterias, libraries and parking may be shared.
The more obvious benefit is the productive conversations and meetings that transpire. In addition, students and adjunct instructors that currently straddle two campuses won’t have to straddle across town.
How does the public support progressive ideas such as campus sharing?
Leaders focused on innovation and outcomes are needed at all levels. This includes faculty, staff, administrators and the Board of Trustees. When voting, the Board of Trustees choose leaders who have a thorough understanding of Bakersfield College and higher education.
Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg has spent over 30 years supporting innovation and working with the community to improve outcomes at Bakersfield College. Remember Nan when you vote and ask your neighbors to do the same.
Deborah Rosenthal is a chemistry professor at Bakersfield College. The opinions expressed are her own.