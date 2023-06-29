The Bakersfield College Chambers Singers recently returned from their whirlwind tour of Central Europe. Thanks, in no small part, to the generous support of our community, some of the county’s most secluded young adults — many of whom had never ridden on a plane or purchased a passport — enjoyed the opportunity to witness some of the world's most breathtaking cathedrals, immerse themselves in Central European culture, and revel in its storied history. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the numerous community members who made this extraordinary experience possible, especially when the Kern Community College District administration strangely blocked all institutional aid. With your grassroots support, our students experienced a life-changing tour that will pay dividends to Kern County for generations.
Our group of 46 singers delved into historic venues throughout the tour, beginning in Vienna and then Prague. They tasted curry-covered bratwursts and sipped cappuccinos with locals, gave impromptu performances and made new friends in each city we visited. BC students collaborated with the elite Vienna International School quintet at the Gothic church of Maria am Gestade. Its pointed arches, stained glass windows and exquisite paintings served Vienna for over 500 years. The 17th-century Baroque church of St. Mary Magalene now houses the Czech National Museum of Music where our students saw and handled historic instruments. The singers gazed wide-eyed at the Franz Xaver Christoph piano that Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart played during a 1787 visit to Prague.
The Germany leg of the adventure began in Leipzig. Our singers performed at St. Thomas Church, where Martin Luther personally preached and to adherents that later joined the Protestant Reformation he championed. Centuries later, Bach himself served as director of music at St. Thomas for 27 years and our students cherished singing at the footsteps of his monument during the international Bach Festival. Together, we sailed the scenic Danube River and marveled at Melk Abbey, a nearly 1,000-year-old architectural wonder adorned in ornate frescoes that served as an epicenter of the 11th-century monastic reforms. In Berlin, we crossed under the Brandenburg Gate and strolled through the ruins of Frederick Wilhelm Memorial Church, a late 19th-century imitation of medieval opulence in the Romanesque style. World War II bombings ravaged that icon, but Bakersfield College singers delivered a commanding performance in its adjacent contemporary new chapel. Our students were touched and overwhelmed by the beauty and cultural history of Vienna, Melk, Prague, Leipzig and Berlin.
Beyond the true, beautiful and good, our students also drudged through the ugly and confronted the depths of human depravity. Most were moved to tears as they soberingly walked Sachsenhausen Concentration Camp and sang at its gates. They struggled to reconcile how any human being could engage in such horrors. In Berlin, our students walked the surreal Jewish Memorial, which consists of thousands of often towering concrete steles in a grid pattern on uneven terrain that serves to overwhelm and disorient visitors. We also walked along the remnants of the Berlin Wall and Checkpoint Charlie. Our tour guides spoke of crossing into East Germany decades earlier to see relatives in a cold, gray world where dissenting thought could not be tolerated. How could a people so innovative and thoughtful have disregarded fundamental Western values and human rights? Berlin is both inspiring and haunting.
The Central Europe tour juxtaposed the darkest chapters of Western history with its most triumphant moments of beauty. Both experiences evoked tears from our students and forever changed their lives. It remains difficult to fathom why the KCCD and BC administrators obstructed all funding for such a unique and transformative opportunity while funding other student travels. However, our choir students will be forever grateful to the wider Bakersfield community who made this experience possible. It remains hard to fully comprehend and process the totality of this profoundly impactful encounter. We remain deeply grateful to the community for recognizing the value of this life-changing experience. Thank you, Bakersfield!
Jennifer Garrett, DMA, is a professor of music at Bakersfield College and the director of the BC Chamber Singers.