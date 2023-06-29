The Bakersfield College Chambers Singers recently returned from their whirlwind tour of Central Europe. Thanks, in no small part, to the generous support of our community, some of the county’s most secluded young adults — many of whom had never ridden on a plane or purchased a passport — enjoyed the opportunity to witness some of the world's most breathtaking cathedrals, immerse themselves in Central European culture, and revel in its storied history. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the numerous community members who made this extraordinary experience possible, especially when the Kern Community College District administration strangely blocked all institutional aid. With your grassroots support, our students experienced a life-changing tour that will pay dividends to Kern County for generations.

Our group of 46 singers delved into historic venues throughout the tour, beginning in Vienna and then Prague. They tasted curry-covered bratwursts and sipped cappuccinos with locals, gave impromptu performances and made new friends in each city we visited. BC students collaborated with the elite Vienna International School quintet at the Gothic church of Maria am Gestade. Its pointed arches, stained glass windows and exquisite paintings served Vienna for over 500 years. The 17th-century Baroque church of St. Mary Magalene now houses the Czech National Museum of Music where our students saw and handled historic instruments. The singers gazed wide-eyed at the Franz Xaver Christoph piano that Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart played during a 1787 visit to Prague.

Jennifer Garrett, DMA, is a professor of music at Bakersfield College and the director of the BC Chamber Singers.