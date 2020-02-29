On Tuesday, Kern County voters will once again be presented with measures designed to increase availability and use of marijuana in our communities. As leaders in local law enforcement, we feel compelled to advise the community of the negative effects that both measures will have on our county and law enforcement community and encourage a “No” vote on both measures D and E.
Measure D is a product of the marijuana industry that would permit “medicinal” marijuana dispensaries with very little restrictions on where they operate in unincorporated areas of Kern County. Predictably, Measure D’s proponents have repeatedly sought to deceive voters by attempting to claim the support of the local law enforcement community. Recently, advertising supporting Measure D included a photograph of uniformed Kern County detentions deputies without their consent, implying their support of the measure. The Detentions Deputies Association rebuked the move in no uncertain terms, calling it an “exceptionally disgraceful” exploitation of its members and reaffirming that the association “has not, and will not” endorse Measure D. This all comes on the heels of a successful lawsuit to remove deceptive language in the ballot argument in support of Measure D. Measure D is the marijuana industry’s wish list that would allow resuming open marijuana sales in a largely unregulated environment.
Measure E, proposed by the Board of Supervisors, is a compromise of sorts that would reverse the ban on “medicinal” marijuana shops in Kern County but would at least include some governmental oversight and restrictions on exactly where the shops would be permitted. While certainly better than Measure D, Measure E would have the effect of reversing the county’s ban and lead to the opening of marijuana shops throughout Kern County.
There is, of course, a third option, one that we support, which is to vote no on both Measures D and E. We have seen the effects that these “medicinal” marijuana shops have on our communities and our law enforcement infrastructure. It cannot be stressed enough that what classifies as “medicinal” is a comically loose definition which allows people to obtain “medicinal” marijuana by merely complaining to a doctor about not sleeping well, general pain and aches or other minor, unverifiable ailments. To put it mildly, “medicinal” marijuana is not limited to the chronically ill. From what we have seen, the typical customers of these dispensaries are able-bodied men in their 20s.
It’s not as if we haven’t seen the effects of marijuana shops in our communities already. As an example, Bakersfield had many such shops open for years until the city cracked down and enforced existing bans to put them out of business. During that time period, “medicinal” marijuana shops accounted for a staggering number of calls for service each year to the Bakersfield Police Department. We have seen repeated gang confrontations occur at “medicinal” marijuana shops, resulting in murders that drive up an already unacceptably high homicide rate. Specific examples aren’t difficult to find: in 2016, a 16-year-old opened fire on a carload of people in a Union Avenue marijuana shop parking lot, killing one and wounding another; in 2015, a marijuana dispensary security guard who was promoting his marijuana shop at a bar executed a beloved war veteran by pressing a gun to his head and firing, then fled to Mexico to avoid capture; and in 2013, a double-murder occurred where a security guard and a customer were gunned down during a marijuana store robbery on Chester Avenue.
When the Bakersfield Police Department began shutting down unlawful dispensaries, officers searching the shops found much more than just marijuana. Repeatedly, searches of marijuana shops yielded additional drugs, such as cocaine. Unlawful firearms, often possessed by convicted felons, were also located in the shops or in the possession of the employees. Marijuana shops present a windfall for those operating them, as any drug dealer knows, but it is the community and law enforcement infrastructure that pay the real consequences of allowing these shops to reopen.
Ultimately, we propose an answer for voters considering Measures D and E as simple as what we teach our children about drugs and practice ourselves:
Just say no.
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Kern County Chief Investigator Lyle Martin, Bakersfield Police Acting Chief Greg Terry, Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin, Taft Police Chief Damon McMinn and Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger contributed to this piece.