The Mayor’s Trophy went to Payton Renz of Liberty High for her leadership, athletic performance, scholarship and community service. Kudos to her. Well done, kiddo. So why are we so critical about Bakersfield?
We have our many competitions for Kern County’s best and brightest students as seen in our various academic decathlons, science fairs and in college and university appointments. We have cream of the crop high school seniors regularly getting into America’s top colleges, universities and military academies. We have kids being awarded scholarships on the basis of their extraordinary academic achievements. We have a growing state university with its Kegley Institute of Ethics and community college, both flourishing and headed by extraordinary forward-thinking, forward-leaning women. Yet we are unhappy with Bakersfield as a place to raise kids? How about seeing most affordable, non-snooty, down-to-earth, family-centered, resourceful, can-do, seriously-friendly, hard-working, deeply-religious, overwhelmingly-generous, multi-ethnic, open-hearted, ever-giving Bakersfield as the kind of place you’d rest easy having your kids call home.
Some facts: Children, prior to the pituitary gland kicking in, are in the greatest part guided, influenced and protected by those on the home front: mom and dad. When that gland kicks in, other things rise in behavioral influence, namely peer pressure. At the pituitary’s adolescent-heralding hormonal signal (varies from kid to kid), kids are chemically-driven to become their own agents. This means that parents recede into their kids’ background and peers move to the foreground. Under the pituitary’s influence kids develop into what they imagine they want to be. They go through any number of identities, not infrequently driving parents crazy, before they settle into something that suits them. Some passages through adolescence are relatively smooth while others are tempestuous.
Here’s where things get interesting: once the pituitary kicks in with all sorts of hormonal surprises, kids scan their various social scenes and decide which they want to fit into and which they don’t. Every city has its smorgasbord of social scenes, and Bakersfield is no exception. There is no city exempt from whatever it is that reportedly afflicts Bakersfield. Kids gravitate to what appeals. And kids have an inward irresistible intuitive compass that orients them in one direction or another at the time the pituitary starts chemically telling them it’s time to start differentiating from mom and dad.
Like all cities large and small, Bakersfield is a patchwork of communities and territories — some highly safe, others not; some of good influence, some not; some antisocial, others not. Like it or not, with some exceptions (like with gang-ridden, turfed-out territory), our kids are free agents in choosing which communities they want and seek to join. Some kids try several before they settle into the one that fits them best. About 97 percent of all kids wherever raised make safe passage through the Scylla and Charybdis of roguish temptation on their way to adulthood.
Local critics place too much power on the temptations of the smorgasbord and too little on the power of the decision-making kid moving along the line. Everyone alive has been subject to the siren calls of the more wayward fare on the smorgasbord and has chosen — on their own volition — whatever has been taken, wayward or not, upon their plate. Not understanding adolescent development, these critics think a different city will offer their kids a different and better-arrayed smorgasbord. An understandable mistake. They mean well and they’re thinking like good parents, but they’re wrong. Bakersfield offers both healthy and unhealthy fare, as does every city known to man. It’s not about the city, and it’s not about hoping to find a better smorgasbord in an imaginary perfect city. It’s about kids making choices about what kind of fare they’re going to put on their plate, and we need to see things from our kids’ angle.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield is a retired psychologist.