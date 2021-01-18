The death of Kaylie Corbella, a 14-year-old girl crossing the street, in November has made me question my complacent acceptance of pedestrian fatalities in Bakersfield as an ordinary fact of life. As I contemplated writing this opinion piece, another Bakersfield pedestrian was struck and killed on Dec. 20. This can’t be normal or acceptable.
The reality is that everyone makes mistakes when evaluating risks in their everyday lives. Who hasn’t been distracted while driving, or who hasn’t jay walked and cut it a little too close for comfort? These types of mistakes shouldn’t result in death — either for pedestrians or for motorists, but too often in Bakersfield, they do. Bakersfield ranks as the seventh most dangerous city in the country for pedestrian fatalities per capita and the most dangerous in California. In the report “Dangerous by Design,” Smart Growth America argues that the deadliest places to be a pedestrian have been designed that way, meaning that our road design makes these tragedies significantly more likely.
I’m not blaming our city leaders and public servants for our road design standards — I’m grateful we have a dedicated group of city staffers who are doing their best on very limited resources. Bakersfield’s road parameters such as street widths and speed limits weren’t developed in isolation; rather, they were based on state and federal “best practices” in road design and safety.
These standards are purported to be about safety, but they are also very much about optimizing speed, which is a big part of the problem. At faster speeds, any mistake is significantly more likely to result in a serious accident. There are other things at play here, like a lack of crosswalks in key areas (which is also about optimizing traffic speed) and insufficient street lighting.
Our city leadership is already trying to address these things. About a year and a half ago, the city did a Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Plan Survey, and an analysis of downtown lighting survey is underway. The Bakersfield Police Department works hard to increase safety and raise awareness during pedestrian safety month. Despite these efforts, we have yet to see any significant change in the death rate.
One meaningful step Bakersfield could take is to follow other cities around the world who have joined the Vision Zero Network. Vision Zero is a commitment to creating cities where the inevitable traffic accident doesn’t result in a lost life. Vision Zero isn’t about eliminating accidents, it’s about designing roads that ensure conditions that won’t result in a death or serious injury when an accident occurs.
One area in Bakersfield where a serious accident seems inevitable unless something is changed is at 18th and O streets — one of downtown’s busiest pedestrian intersections. For almost two years, businesses in that area and concerned members of our community have been lobbying the city to put a crosswalk in at that intersection to ensure pedestrians are safe. Yet there is no crosswalk and currently no plans to build one. Why? Ostensibly because 35 mph is too fast for a vehicle to quickly stop and not hit a person, so the crosswalk would give the illusion of safety without making the pedestrian actually safer.
Then lower the speed. Downtowns across the country are adopting 25 mph zones, because this is the speed where accidents are much less likely to result in serious injury or death. Drivers and pedestrians have more time to react, and if there is a collision, it’s at a significantly lower force. If 18th Street is deemed too wide for a 25 mph speed limit because people naturally speed when they have a lot of space, then some basic changes (i.e. curb bulb outs) can narrow the street and convince drivers it’s time to slow down and pay close attention to their surroundings.
To understand what I mean, compare how it feels to drive through 18th Street downtown vs. 19th Street. A narrower 19th Street makes drivers slow down and pay closer attention, which contrasts with a wide street that encourages speeding and inattentive driving — a recipe for disaster.
Becoming a safe city for pedestrians and cyclists won’t happen overnight, but we need to wake up and take some decisive action before more loved ones are hurt or killed.
Jonathan Yates is chair of the Hub of Bakersfield's Thinktank, a group advocating for better policies in our urban core.