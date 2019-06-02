On Wednesday, our Bakersfield City Council will decide if our nation’s motto, “In God We Trust,” should be included in a decal on Bakersfield Police Department patrol cars.
Both Christian as well as atheist perspectives were presented at the May 22 city council meeting with consideration of this proposal to be added to the Wednesday agenda.
An unbiased historical perspective of this issue is included in a new book by noted author, David Horowitz, unbiased as an agnostic member of the Jewish faith. Titled “Dark Agenda --The War to Destroy Christian America,” it should be required reading for all members of our council in advance of their vote.
Short of that imperative, here’s a list of Horowitz’s major topics:
How the left trashes Christian doctrines critical to the American Republic
Why the left fights to keep prayer and religion out of public schools – and how those efforts fly in the face of Jefferson’s actual intentions
How fanatical liberals helped create the religious right
How Barack Obama’s agenda galvanized the anti-God, anti-religious left.
Horowitz traces the history of religious liberty from the Founding Fathers to now and how they put aside their own skepticisms about God and religion to write The Declaration of Independence.
Another member of the Jewish faith, Harvard law professor and author Alan Dershowitz, said, “Horowitz exposes the intolerance of many atheists toward those who believe in God. As a Jewish agnostic, I think it is imperative that disbelievers not demonize believers and that believers not demonize disbelievers.”
His research on the “wall of separation” (of church and state) is especially well done and convincing. Here’s a quick summary:
In 1962, a landmark US Supreme Court case, Engel v. Vitale, about religious liberty, reversed three lower-court decisions in New York thereby ruling that school prayer is a violation of the First Amendment’s “Establishment” Clause (that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”)
The proponents based their case not on any clause in the Constitution but on a phrase from a private letter written by then President Thomas Jefferson to the Danbury Baptist Association of Connecticut in 1802. The phrase, based on the First Amendment, was, “building a wall of separation between Church & State.” Jefferson’s intention was that government would never infringe on the free exercise of anyone’s religion. The proponents stood Jefferson’s reassurance on its head, turning it into a rationale for suppressing the free exercise of religion.
Horowitz commented, “We don’t have to guess at Jefferson’s actual thoughts on the issue, because he himself invoked God and nonsectarian religious beliefs in the documents he drafted. The most famous example is the Declaration of Independence, which states that God the Creator is the source of our ‘unalienable rights.’”
Horowitz concluded by saying, “In one despotic decision after another, the Supreme Court inflated the Establishment Clause while letting all the air out of the Free Exercise protection. Again and again, the High Court jammed its radical redefinition of the First Amendment down the throat of an unwilling, unready society.”
Supporting this conclusion is the bizarre reality of both houses of Congress that open each session with prayer. Even the Supreme Court opens with the invocation, “God save the United States and this Honorable Court.” School children’s lunch money is stamped with “In God We Trust.”
This double-standard exposed the left’s agenda, according to Horowitz, of purging Judeo-Christian values and history from public schools and other governmental bodies.
So, the solution is obvious. Continue to display and to expand these words and prayers in governmental meetings – including those of our Bakersfield City Council and on our city’s police cars – until Engel v. Vitale is reversed and 170 years of prayer in any form in any location is restored.
After all, that is precisely what the First Amendment initially intended.
John Pryor is a long-term member of Trinity Anglican Church of Bakersfield and past member of the Diocesan Council in Fresno. He can be reached at johnpryorqrm@gmail.com.