The latest Where We Live installment was wonderful, very well-written and highly accurate, from my perspective, as a resident of Baker Street during the 1930s and 40s (“WHERE WE LIVE: In Old Town Kern, renowned restaurants and pervasive homelessness are side by side,” March 24). However, the stories told were principally about the southern segment of what is now appropriately branded as “Old Town Kern.”
I clearly remember a passenger train pulling up to the Southern Pacific Railroad station with a final car in front of the station. It had a small platform at its end. Who would appear there to a large gathering of residents? None other than U.S. presidential candidate Harry S. Truman. I can’t recall anything he said, but his image is permanently engraved in my memory.
The stories about residences north of Niles Street are endless. Added stories about the Noriega family and other businesses that abound north of Niles Street follow.
What is now known as Noriega House was known to us during these two earlier decades as the “Recatune” home on the southeast corner of Baker and Oregon streets. Faustine Noriega’s daughter, Marceline, married Domingo Recatune, a sheep owner and herder, if I recall correctly. They had a son about my age, Don, and two daughters, Jean and Louise.
Marceline’s brother was Municipal Court Judge Frank Noriega, who lived a little west of Baker Street also on Oregon Street. Frank and his wife, Louise, had two daughters, Marilyn (Meno) and Frances (Sancy).
His courtroom was on Baker Street in what looked like a former bank building.
I especially recall the beautiful Christmas tree the Recatunes placed in their large front window on Baker Street, which was admired by all in those early days who walked by. I was privileged enough to see it from the inside — with family Christmas gifts at the base of the tree. Common today yet rare at that time.
Frank Noriega built four rental homes in the early 1930s — behind St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church — at the intersection of Pacific and King streets.
My family rented the home on the corner of this intersection where we were (wonderfully) surrounded by Noriega family members. To our north was Christine Noriega Summers and her son, Paul, who was about my age. To the west was Albert Noriega and his wife, Estie Fay, plus daughter, Elaine, and a younger brother, Mike, later on — both younger than me.
Both were wonderful families and great neighbors. We all shared a grape arbor and lots of fruit trees between our homes and garages at the alley.
The fourth home changed tenants too frequently for me to keep track except that no one there was a Noriega.
At that time, St. Joseph’s Church was plagued with an overabundance of bats — both in its belfry as well as within segments of its Spanish tile roofing. They would fly by the hundreds over our home in the early evening before sunset so we could both see and hear them.
Some even were seen inside the sanctuary of the church. I’m not certain if it was with the Monsignor’s permission — probably not — but Paul Summers and I came to the rescue. We brought our Red Rider BB guns into the sanctuary.
We shot bats in the ceiling to the extent we were able to without causing damage to any of the lower elements in the church. Paul was an especially talented marksman, despite his young age. Those we missed seemed to have been chased back outdoors by our youthful, exuberant firing.
Although most of our neighbors worshiped at St. Joseph’s, others of us did so at nearby Trinity Methodist. It was at Trinity that I joined Boy Scout Troop 6 sponsored by the church.
Our weekly troop meetings were conducted in the church basement where we learned scouting skills and advanced in rank. However, this was during World War II when gas rationing was in full force. For this reason, we could not go on campouts typical in scouting. Instead, our very creative scoutmaster, Mr. Griffith, who was also a railroad engineer, would turn off the basement lights and tell us wonderful and wild stories about outdoor adventures he either experienced or imagined.
They worked. We learned what camping out is all about — vicariously.
At that time, what is now the Bakersfield City School District administrative offices was Washington Junior High School. Across the street to its northwest was St. Francis Elementary and Junior High School — before Garces was opened and before the K-8 school moved across town.
At Washington, my music teacher and band conductor was Jack Parlier, who was an amazing person. He not only was a talented musician, he also rode his motorcycle around town and climbed mountains and hills in the Kern River Park area. He was a pilot and owned a single-engine Stinson with two open cockpits.
I was a budding artist at the time. He asked me to paint his plane’s name with more than Parlier’s chosen name. “Open wider, please” shown on its fuselage. We agreed the image should be a dentist demanding this same result of the patient with his mouth wide open in his dental chair. It turned out well. It obviously alluded to Parlier’s propensity for speed — faster and faster — when piloting his aircraft or riding his motorcycle.
I began taking music lessons (I played the trumpet) from Parlier before I attended Washington. As a sixth-grader at Jefferson Elementary School, I was thrilled to have him provide me a band cape and cap and to play in some of their performances plus be included when their annual photo was taken of all those “big junior high kids” on the front steps of Washington’s auditorium.
Parlier later opened Parlier’s Music Company on the east side of Baker Street that he operated for several years for the benefit of aspiring young musicians in this part of town.
Other stores not otherwise mentioned in your Where We Live piece include long-term Snider’s Cyclery that ultimately expanded to two new locations — one on Union Avenue and the other on New Stine.
The ADS Market was where most of our nearby families shopped for meat and groceries. It was, and is, across the street from the Baker Street Library. The acronym comes from the initials of the original store owner, Admiral Dewey Sprayberry, his given name, who went by “Dewey.” He was always friendly, even to his younger customers and had a great sense of humor.
The Ben Franklin store mentioned in your series was owned by D. M. (Darius Milhaus) “Ted” Mills. Fellow East High student, Ed Hageman, and I were stock boys there and helped organize and manage Mills’ extensive inventory throughout the store’s large basement. He also had a cigar store on the corner. It was surrounded on two sides by the Ben Franklin chain store that he also owned.
During World War II, my mother, Eleanor, served with many others as an observation volunteer looking for Japanese aircraft from atop the two-story Ben Franklin building. They were equipped with binoculars and hard hats (or metal helmets) for their combined 24/7 service.
Another business not mentioned was the Rialto Theater, which offered movies only in Spanish for our then much smaller Hispanic neighbors. The Granada and Tejon theaters were owned and operated by Richard Lemucchi. Typical tickets for kids cost 10 cents. This was during the Great Depression, of course, so it wasn’t easy for parents to come up with a dime.
Hispanics at that time seemed to be well assimilated into our culture. My first girlfriend at Jefferson School was Carmelita Adnrade. When we were later at EBHS, Carmen (as she’s called now) was one of the beautiful young ladies from EBHS to ride on Bakersfield’s first (to my knowledge) Rose Parade float. It was designed by another EB student, Virginia Zachary.
The Rialto Theatre was closed and replaced by Mother’s Bakery owned by the Mellos family. Older brother George introduced me to his “Baker’s Dozen” when I bought a dozen donuts. He put 13 in my box.
Younger brother Angelo was a classmate of mine. Class president one year at EBHS and a good lineman (both ways) for the Blades football team when we defeated the Drillers for the first time, 19-20. He died much too young.
Another store that preceded Stinson’s was Richard’s Toy Shop at the southwest corner of Monterey and Baker streets. Stinson’s ultimately moved into the former JC Penney building north of Niles on the west side of Baker Street.
Undergirding these businesses during these two decades and longer was the East Bakersfield Progressive Club. Most of the business owners mentioned above were president at one point, including my father, who was an insurance broker here since 1926 following his graduation from Ohio University and a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. He followed his brother to Bakersfield, who was a dentist with offices in Arlington Building’s second floor overlooking 19th Street and Chester Avenue downtown. My father’s first insurance office was in the corner of “Uncle Doc’s” dental office. His formal name was Cornealeus Euphroneus Pryor, so everyone called him “Doc.”
I mention Theta Chi because we Pryors now have four generations of Theta Chi brothers as my two sons, Tom and Tim, each pledged this fraternity, as did Tom’s son, Mark.
Finally, there was a canal that cut through this part of east Bakersfield. We kids swam in it for a while. However, its bottom had glass that cut our feet and other reasons not to risk continued swimming there. Later, a talent show was conducted over the canal at Baker Street. I entered with David Hauser and Jim Jones as a trumpet trio playing Aram Khachaturian’s dramatic “Sabre Dance.” We were the overwhelming winners.
Thanks again for writing this great story about a great part of town which I was blessed to have grown up through elementary and high school.
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM is a local management consultant and co-author of “Gil Bishop, His Leadership Skills and Ethical Values You Can Emulate."