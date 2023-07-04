I did not want to do it, but ...

Have you ever committed to participate in the planning of an event calendared for the far-off future, getting caught up in the enthusiasm and anticipation of being part of what, in the moment, sounds like a great idea? Later asking yourself, “What have I done?” ... wondering, “How can I get out of this and save face?”

Nada Nuanez Byrum is an 87-year-old retired real estate broker who lives in Bakersfield.

