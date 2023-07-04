I did not want to do it, but ...
Have you ever committed to participate in the planning of an event calendared for the far-off future, getting caught up in the enthusiasm and anticipation of being part of what, in the moment, sounds like a great idea? Later asking yourself, “What have I done?” ... wondering, “How can I get out of this and save face?”
My father was the firstborn of 10 children and I am the firstborn grandchild, consequently I have a responsibility, as the oldest, to gather together as many of this family as possible. I have 32 first cousins, many have already ‘gone to see Jesus,’ but were quite prolific back in the day, as were their offspring. Like most large families, we mostly saw each other at weddings and funerals and since no one had married or died recently (that I knew of), we had lost touch.
My cousin Debbie, who is deep into genealogy and ancestry research, had contacted me about updating the info on my children’s children. She diligently keeps track of us. Deb and I had several calls back and forth renewing our own kindred friendship and in our conversations together decided we needed a family reunion, penciling in a mid-October date in Bakersfield; Cuz Deb started calling cousins and I would find a venue. Looking over the genealogy chart, I realized I did not know, nor had I ever met, most of these people — second and third cousins, spouses and their children. I sat there stunned at what I had just committed to. Yikes! Maybe I could get sick; certainly a possibility. After all I am 87 years old. But not too sick ... just enough to bow out. Good sense stopped this train of thought; nevertheless I was hoping for some disaster.
Well, Dear Reader, be very careful what you hope (pray) for because, we who believe in answered prayer, may get an unwelcome answer.
In late September, a few weeks before our scheduled reunion date, I woke one morning to water flowing throughout my house; the hot water heater had broken. Walls inside the house had to be torn out, cabinets and entire contents of two closets removed. You get the picture. Then my brother’s family got COVID!
I cancelled our Hodel’s reservation and gleefully informed Cousin Debbie what had befallen us. I was definitely — no question about it! — saved by a disaster of epic proportions.
Within a few months, the cousins were calling from far and wide, “Cuz, what’s the new date for our reunion?” Resigned, knowing we older ones do have an obligation, while memories are somewhat intact, to pass down valuable health info and keep the family tree updated for the next generations, we picked a far-off date, June 24. Since only a few had RSVP’d to the October date, I offered to host this little family get-together at my house. I can easily handle 20 or so guests in my small living room. Like most family reunions that I remember from the past, everyone brings a casserole but our guests were driving or flying in and staying in hotels. Let’s just book a caterer — as before, anything could happen to get me out of this ... but it didn’t!
We sent out “save the date” invites in March, and before I could take a breath we had 45, then 50 RSVPs! What was I thinking picking a late June date in Bakersfield!? It would likely be a blazingly hot 105 degrees with everyone trying to cool down in my small living room instead of visiting out on the flower-bedecked patio. I anticipated the worst! Oh, dear! What had I gotten myself into?
And, I forgot to tell you, my dad’s side of the family was the wild, partying, drinking and divorcing side. Fortunately one member of the family had escaped these traits. He and his entire clan — children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren — turned out to be stable, God-fearing, gospel-singing preachers. Hopefully they would show up en masse and save the day for me. Again, answered prayer!
So here I am, the evening of June 24. The day is done; the weather a perfect 84 degrees. It was a lovely 10 a.m. brunch on my flower-bedecked patio with rented tables and chairs; a delicious buffet provided by Jessica at Moo’s. The day filled with laughter; so many stories shared with details of quirky relationships (actually a lot of gossip!) and kindred spirits reunited with loving hearts. The preacher’s family gifting us with blessings from above and sing-along old-time gospel music.
At this contented moment I am saying to myself, "You know, that wasn’t so hard." Maybe I’ll do it again next year when we can track down the 30 or so missing second and third cousins.