Last week it was the bombs sent through the mail. Now it's the mass shooting in Pittsburgh. Is it not yet clear as to what it is we are in danger of becoming?
It seems only under the protection of the police and with citizens individually armed will we feel safe to gather to worship, to go shopping or to watch a sporting event. Words of hate spur on the unbalanced to use bullets and bombs to express their fear and anger.
Where will it lead? In the 1930s in Germany, it led to Adolf Hitler. It started with a shattered economy following World War I being rescued by a führer. He made it good to be rich again, and he placated the rest with autobahns. Any potential opposition got neutralized by fear of the "enemy in our midst."
Hitler rose to power as his "brown shirt" hooligans romped through the streets to beat down any opposition. Their rallying cry was "Deutschland über alles," which for some today gets reechoed in cries of "America first!" Many in Germany at the time didn't recognize what was happening. They thought Hitler was just a passing phase and would soon disappear. They had no idea what was happening to their neighbors who were disappearing. They thought they were off to work camps to further the Fatherland instead of diluting the nation's purity with their inferiority. And as things got worse, they still didn't see it, even those who lived close to the concentration camps, with the stench of death hanging in the air. They didn't want to know, just like those today who believed that immigrant children being torn from their "illegal" parents were sent off to summer camp and not put in cages.
Some may protest here, saying it's unfair to compare Nazi death camps to our treatment of illegal immigrants. But the Nazis didn't start out with death camps. They started out with work camps. The death camps were an evil evolution allowed by complacent citizens. Nazism did not emerge on the world stage, full-blown. It crept along and was allowed in the shadows to fester.
Perhaps the saddest part of all that was happening was the silence of the church. In the rise to rule by Hitler, the church was neutralized. It went limp and even sponsored the Hitler Youth as the next generation was being indoctrinated. Even the Pope in Rome, when Hitler was at his worst and flames of war the highest, was eerily silent. Yet there was a small group of pastors who rose up in defiance, saying they had no leader but Jesus Christ. Most of them died in concentration camps.
There are those today who claim that President Donald Trump is no Hitler. Maybe so. But Hitler was not a Hitler when he first started out. It happened as he went along, unopposed, that he was corrupted by absolute power.
We are reaching a point where we have to decide what kind of people we will be and what kind of land will we show to the rest of the world. Many across the world are shaking their heads in disbelief as they see what is happening here. Our future friends seem mainly among the tyrants of the world. May we do more than just shake our heads. May we shake ourselves, body and soul, to monitor things happening here very closely and be stirred to guide our democracy with determined dedication.
Bob Schwartz, of Bakersfield, was born in New York City, but has spent most of his life in California serving as a pastor. He can be reached at Bobbledorf@hotmail.com.