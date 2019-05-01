Anti-Semitism is again in the news because of the Poway synagogue shooting. This comes just months after remarks by a newly elected congresswoman and the attack on the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.
A semite is a member of any of various ancient and modern peoples originating in southwestern Asia, including the Akkadians, Canaanites, Phoenicians, Hebrews and Arabs. A member of any of the peoples descended from Shem, the eldest son of Noah. Technically, to be an anti-Semite would to be against, in some way, any of the above groups. However, anti-Semitism has been directed primarily at the Jewish people for the last 2,000 years and was brought to the height of irrationality with the rise of Adolph Hitler. Unfortunately, anti-Semitism continues today. Why?
Some charge Jews as being Christ killers on the basis of a few passages in the Christian Scriptures that are considered an interpolation by Biblical scholars. Matthew 27.25: In reply all the people (Jews) said, “Let his blood be on us and on our children.” This text, among others, has been used to justify persecution of Jews throughout the centuries. A group of Jews demanding to crucify a Jew is nonsense. Jewish law strictly forbids transferring a Jew to Gentiles for trial and execution by crucifixion was an abomination for Jews. But, according to the plan of redemption in the Bible, Jesus was supposed to die for the sins of humankind regardless on how it was done and by whom. Therefore, no revenge is necessary, and is completely against the teachings of Jesus.
Other people claim that the Jews want to take over the world on the basis of The Protocols of the Meetings of the Learned Elders of Zion, an anti-Semitic fabricated text purporting to describe a Jewish plan for global domination. The hoax was first published in Russia in 1903, translated into multiple languages, and disseminated internationally in the early part of the 20th century. Then there is the falsehood that the Jews have complete control over the world's economy and media. And white nationalists use the Jews as a convenient scapegoat for their own shortcomings and frustrations. Finally, radical Muslims want the complete elimination of the nation of Israel and seek to have the whole world become Islamic, not unlike Christian fundamentalists that want the whole world to be converted to their repressive brand of Christianity.
Here is a partial list of useful information for anti-Semites, according to Meyer M. Treinkman, a pharmacist:
Any anti-Semite who has syphilis must not be cured by Salvarsan discovered by Dr. Paul Ehrlich, a Jew. He should not even try to find out whether he has syphilis, because the Wassermann Test is the discovery of a Jew. If any anti-Semite suspects that he has gonorrhea, he must not seek diagnosis, because he will be using the method of a Jew named Albert Ludwig Sigesmund Neisser. An anti-Semite who has heart disease must not use Digitalis, a discovery by Ludwig Traube, a Jew. Should an anti-Semite suffer with a toothache, he must not use Novocain, a discovery of the Jews Widal and Weil. If an anti-Semite has diabetes, he must not use insulin, the result of research by Minkowski, a Jew. Should an anti-Semite child get diphtheria, he must refrain from the Schick test, which was invented by the Jew Bela Schick.
Besides medicine, Jews have made tremendous contributions to the world’s knowledge in physics, chemistry, mathematics, computer science, economics, literature and other areas of human endeavor. As of 2017, Nobel Prizes have been awarded to 892 individuals, of whom 201, or 22.5 percent, were Jews, although the total Jewish population comprises less than 0.2 percent of the world’s population.
Be thankful for the Jewish people. The world would be a much poorer place without their valuable contributions.
David Keranen is a former mathematics and science teacher.