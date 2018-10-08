One interesting tale of mythology is the Epic of Gilgamesh written in the late part of the second millennium BC. The Biblical story of Noah and the flood appears, to most scholars, to be influenced by the Epic of Gilgamesh.
Possibly, in a flood that happened long ago, water from the Aegean Sea burst through a natural dam at the Dardanelles and flooded into the Black Sea destroying many villages with a great loss of human and animal life.
This epic is a story handed down by memory and embroidered by many generations of storytelling.
Perusing any book on the history of mythology, one can find a plethora of beliefs about the world and the destiny of human beings.
Here is a list of some of the world's older mythologies: Egyptian, Babylonian, Phoenician, Greek, Roman, Celtic, Teutonic, Slavonic, Finno-Ugric, Persian, Asian Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Native American, Oceanic and African. Even though these are old, some thousands of years old, there are believers living today.
Some relatively new mythologies include Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Zoroastrianism, Islamism, Judaism and Christianity with its thousands of sects. These religions are just organized and ritualized mythologies, but are fervently followed by their adherents.
It's quite obvious that what one believes relative to religion/mythology is very dependent on time and geography, including ones family upbringing. Are all these beliefs different paths to the mountain top, or are they all just meanderings in a dark forest? It would be the height of myopia to believe that one's own religion/mythology is the "true" one and all others are false. Unfortunately, there is nothing more divisive than the hubris of religious certainty.
Fundamental Christianity is a case in point. Because they believe they have the "true" religion, and that the Bible is the inerrant word of their deity, they reject the modern theory of evolution on the basis of a literal reading of the Hebrew Scriptures. The theory of evolution that is based on endosymbiotic theory, natural selection, genetics and the modern synthesis says nothing about whether there is some supernatural being that created the universe. Evolution just give a plausible explanation of the tree of life where humans are just one endpoint on a twig of one of the branches. Evolution isn't absolutely true, only that it is so highly probable that to assert otherwise would verge on the ludicrous.
Other than a few Fundamentalist scientists, the over whelming number of the world's scientists accept the reality that evolution happened and is still happening. By the way, humans didn't descend from monkeys or apes; humans, monkeys, and apes have a common ancestor in the tree of life. Theodosius Dobzhansky, prominent geneticist and evolutionary biologist, said, "Nothing in biology makes sense except in the light of evolution."
Fundamentalists claim that we need the Bible to give us a moral compass. But then, where do our concepts of right and wrong come from? If a person doesn’t already understand that cruelty is wrong, he won’t discover this by reading the Bible since it is bursting with cruelty, human and divine.
From Paleolithic times to the present, human groups have evolved and in the process, humans decide what is moral using intuitions that are at some level hard-wired and have been refined over thousands of generations. Humans have the instinct to live and desire food, safety, shelter, bonding and other relationships. Over the millennia, natural selection winnowed out those unable or unwilling to cooperate, to experience altruism, to have affection and love, to refrain from thievery and killing ones in-group members.
To interpret the Bible or other ancient writings literally, with their contradictions, various translations, interpolations, errors and scribal mistakes, is the height of naiveté. Millions of illiterate people live and die without knowing anything about the contents of these collections; some languages have no written form. This shows that written words are an inadequate method to reveal the desires of some deity. What would be an adequate method of communication? The desires of some transcendent deity could be implanted in everyone's mind, like ROM (read only memory), in the language of the person and at the intellectual level required. Alas, this has not been done.
David Keranen is a retired BC math professor. In retirement he studies history, religion, philosophy, and plays a little golf.