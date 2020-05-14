Growing up in Bakersfield, the movie theater was always a place of comfort for me: seeing the latest Disney animated picture with the family, watching the big, new action blockbuster with friends, seeing a scary movie with a high school date. The cinema has always been a staple in my life, as it has been for generations of Americans.
As the years have gone by, movie theaters have evolved and grown into a far more comfortable and accommodating experience, with Bakersfield theaters like Maya Cinemas adding reclining seats and Studio Movie Grill offering enticing dinner-and-a-movie combos for a decent price. Some theaters have added other amenities, such as bars and screenings of old classics.
But in mid-March, movie theaters nationwide were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a regular movie-goer, it’s been an odd adjustment for me. I no longer have the choice to go out with friends but am instead forced to stay at home by myself to watch movies in my pj’s.
The film industry seems to have found a workaround for this issue, however: Premium Video on Demand. With the big screen no longer an option, many studios, including Universal, Warner Bros. and Disney, have moved from the silver screen to the family room with new theatrical releases.
Universal’s “Trolls: World Tour” was the first major film that shifted to Premium Video on Demand, releasing on April 10. It was a surprising financial success for the company, with NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell saying in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, “The results of ‘Trolls: World Tour’ exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the viability of PVOD [Premium Video on Demand]. As soon as theaters reopen, we expect to release movies on both formats.”
What we all must ask ourselves now is whether this switch to Premium Video on Demand has simply been a necessity in this strange era or a sign that perhaps the way we consume entertainment is changing. For several years now, streaming services like Netflix and Hulu have been releasing their own films straight to their subscribers, viewable from day one for no additional cost. Will other studios follow Universal in the practice of releasing both in the theaters and PVOD from day one? Are these attempts by Studio Movie Grill, Maya and other companies to replicate the at-home experience enough to bring people back? When this pandemic inevitably ends, will we see the same number of moviegoers return to theaters, or is PVOD the future?
I believe there is room for both. Not as many people may return to the cinemas as before, with more stay-at-home options available. But with that said, there will always be a place for movie theaters in our society. Cinemas are much more than simply a venue for viewing movies; they are an experience in and of themselves. They are a social event, a celebration of coming together, whether it is with family, friends and just fellow fans of film. Sharing the experience of entertainment with others will always be a part of human behavior.
Ben Price is a screenwriter, actor and director. He is a graduate of Bakersfield High School and CSU Sacramento.