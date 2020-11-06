Ever since I was elected, I have always believed in the resourcefulness of the valley to find new ways to fight climate change. One must applaud the Central Valley business for powering a new energy choice for California, especially amid a tough economy. Calgren Dairy Fuels, located in Pixley, has found an innovative way to create jobs in the Central Valley while combating greenhouse gases, all by producing a new fuel from what many people would call waste.
Calgren captures greenhouse gas-producing manure from our dairies and turns it into renewable natural gas, or RNG. Many people would not think that manure could be made into RNG, but when organic waste, such as manure, breaks down, it produces methane. When tapping the 132,000 cows at 18 local dairies, Calgren can capture that methane and upgrade it to pipeline standards, and can sell it to fuel natural gas trucks. These trucks are 99 percent cleaner than the average diesel truck. SoCalGas, our local utility, has begun purchasing this RNG and using it in many of its fueling stations in Southern California and across the Central Valley.
Now that these resources are available, they have been replacing much of their out of state RNG with our local resources, keeping these dollars in California and providing more job opportunities here in the valley. So now, a California company is producing a 21st century fuel that helps clean the air surrounding some of our most polluted freeways, benefitting our local economy and slowing climate change. Want to talk about forward thinking and progress, no one can deny that.
With the valley being such an agricultural community, renewable natural gas now has given dairies another avenue for-profit and will eventually reach all of agriculture. This is because of a new law I co-sponsored and supported through the committee process, AB 3163, which expands the types of materials that can be converted into RNG. AB 3163 makes it possible for RNG to also be made from agricultural waste from trees (which is often burned, contributing to poor air quality).
Under AB 3163, which was signed into law, dead trees in the forest which cause many of these devastating wildfires here in California, become another source for RNG. This does not just help air quality and prevent fires, it also provides more fuel for vehicles and homes. SoCalGas intends to have RNG make up 20 percent of the gas it supplies to most customers, and more than a third of this can come from California’s dead trees. According to studies by EFI Global and the Gas Technology Institute, there are enough dead trees in California to produce almost 80 billion cubic feet of RNG every year for 30 years! That is a lot of fuel!
The Central Valley is the place to break new ground and build our energy future, all because of facilities like Calgren and Mount Poso Cogeneration Plant. This is just the beginning, and a lot more is on the way. Within four years, well over 160 RNG facilities will go online in California, expanding economic opportunity in Kern, Tulare and Kings counties, and elsewhere across the state. These facilities will support farmers, provide jobs and replace 119 million gallons of diesel fuel, which is the equivalent of taking over 700,000 cars off the road. All this thanks to renewable natural gas, which is taking off now and predicted to only get bigger. Research predicts RNG could replace 90 percent of the nation's current residential gas consumption by 2040.
Innovation drives the Golden State. Calgren and SoCalGas are top examples of this innovation, fueling prosperity as we move to a greener energy economy. Remember that together we can accomplish anything. This is another great example of business working with the government to make a better tomorrow for all.
Assemblymember Devon J. Mathis represents the 26th Assembly District, which includes the communities of Tulare, Inyo and Kern counties. Follow him on Facebook at Facebook.com/AssemblymanDevonMathis and on Twitter at @AD26Mathis