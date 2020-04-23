A virus has brought the world’s superpower to its knees, something that none of its human enemies have ever accomplished. A cadre of health experts, armed with a doomsday computer model originating in England predicting 2.2 million deaths in the U.S, did the equivalent of shouting “fire” in a packed theater. Panicked Americans have handed over without a whimper their hard-won rights of freedom of assembly and worship, all because of a virus that is proving to be not significantly more lethal than the seasonal flu – the CDC recorded 60,099 flu deaths in the 2017-2018 flu season vs. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s latest projection of 61,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus.
The resulting tsunami of panic has shut down America and brought millions of Americans to the brink of homelessness and hunger. A panic reaction is understandable among those with serious pre-existing conditions, but millions of healthy people ordered to stay home and their sources of employment shuttered? Oh if only we were so concerned about dying of heart disease (54,000 deaths a month) or cancer (50,000 deaths a month), both of which can in many cases be avoided by adopting a healthy lifestyle. It sounds like the plot of a science-fiction best-seller. Truth really is stranger than fiction.
Perhaps the greatest crises the United States has faced in its 244-year history are the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, the Great Depression, Pearl Harbor/World War II and now the coronavirus pandemic. How we as a people have faced each of those crises provides insight into the American spirit.
In the Revolutionary War, a bunch of farmers and tradesman with no military training took on the superpower of that day, Great Britain, risking everything under the command of an amateur general, George Washington, who had never commanded an army and whose military experience was limited to fighting for a few months in the French and Indian wars, resulting in his defeat and capture by the French. Paul Revere rode through the night mobilizing the countryside with the cry, “The British are coming.” Patrick Henry famously proclaimed, “Give me liberty or give me death.” Nathan Hale, just before he was hung by the British as a spy, said, “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.” Most of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, men of wealth and means, lost everything and died poor. Were these naïve dreamers who risked their lives and property for a cause that appeared to have not the slightest chance of success? Furthermore, during the Revolutionary War and in subsequent years, our forefathers endured unimaginable hardships – epidemics of smallpox, cholera, yellow fever and the deaths of children and family members as they pushed the frontiers of civilization into the wilderness of the new nation.
During the Civil War, more than 600,000 Americans died when the U.S. had a population one-tenth of what it is currently. Men and women were willing to lay down their lives for principles they believed in. In his second inaugural address in 1865, President Abraham Lincoln attributed this terrible loss of life and property to God’s judgment on both the North and South for the sin of slavery.
Parallels between the Great Depression and our current situation are increasingly being made. In 1933, with the economy at its lowest point and millions standing in soup lines, President Franklin Roosevelt, in his first inaugural address, uttered these immortal words: “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”
When World War II broke out in Europe, we did our best to stay out of it, but Pearl Harbor changed everything, and we mobilized and sacrificed to defend our values and way of life, in the process sacrificing 400,000 American lives. Ever heard of tire, gas and shoe rationing? Victory gardens?
Now in 2020, a novel virus originating in Wuhan, China, has plunged us into perhaps the worst economic crisis we have ever faced with unemployment figures rivaling those of the Great Depression and a national debt approaching $30 trillion.
Arguably the greatest crisis in U.S. history was the Civil War. In March 1863, the Senate approved and sent to President Lincoln a resolution calling on him to proclaim a national day of fasting and repentance of sins. On March 30, 1863, Lincoln issued a proclamation stating, “We have been the recipients of the choicest bounties of Heaven. We have been preserved, these many years, in peace and prosperity. We have grown in numbers, wealth and power, as no nation has ever grown. But we have forgotten God. We have forgotten the gracious hand which preserved us in peace, and multiplied and enriched and strengthened us; and we have vainly imagined, in the deceitfulness of our hearts, that all these blessings were produced by some superior wisdom and virtue of our own. Intoxicated with unbroken success, we have become too self-sufficient to feel the necessity of redeeming and preserving grace, too proud to pray to the God that made us.”
Obviously America has changed a great deal in the 157 years since this proclamation was issued. What differences do you notice between the American spirit manifested in previous crises and that playing out in our current crisis? As we face perhaps the greatest challenge to traditional values and our constitutional form of government in our history, it behooves us all to reassess our system of values and live them.
Miguel Nidever is a Spanish medical interpreter who has lived in Bakersfield since 1985.