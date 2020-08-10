A fitting song per the title of this missive is by none other than Merle Haggard, a line in which is, “I’ve got everything I need to drive me crazy.” For good measure, toss in, “Nobody to blame but me.” The “me” in this case is the American voter who keeps electing the same half-baked, devoted-to-themselves politicians.
While many of us wait impatiently for the coming of the Character Matters movement, the majority of the country appears firmly split between those who cannot handle the truth and those who cannot handle the lies. It’s unclear whether the progressive/protester set aspire to rise to a higher level or bring the rest of society down to theirs. A thought popped into my head a few weeks ago while watching a segment on the peaceful rioters and looters burning things down. Someday their kid may grow up and vote for president (Note: a stereotypical, not racist observation, derived from the theory of fruit falling close to the tree). Don’t those people have to get up in the morning and go to work?
So here we sit, with two extra constitutional forces unraveling around the same time. One force is fiat money. The other is democracy. The two practiced together was doomed from the start; hence the wisdom of the blueprint gifted us by the Founding Fathers. As to democracy, the expression comes to mind, two wolves and a sheep voting on what’s for dinner. From my foxhole, the case can be made that the clientele of high-paid lobbyists as well as certain sectors of the population both have a government dependency problem as well as common cause. The wolves and sheep like free stuff from the government, only the amounts differ. All the more of a problem when the money that feeds this dependency apparently drops from the sky.
I remain a firm believer that the more pressing risk of the above mentioned forces is in the financial/economic sector. In this regard, two points to consider. On the one hand, the markets have mounted a noteworthy rally since the March lows. A common connect-the-dots view is that the underlying economy will therefore follow with a spirited rebound to pre-lockdown levels. An alternate view, supported by the weight of the evidence, is that markets have rallied to pre-crisis levels because the economy will not recover for some time. This thereby will lead to more placebo money being pumped into the confines of Wall Street.
Dilemma No. 2 involves the ratio of the Dow Jones Industrial Average to the dollar price of gold. As of this writing, it requires approximately 13.5 ounces of gold to buy the Dow (27,000). Historically, the ratio has been around this level several times — the late-1920s, late-1950s, 1990s and so forth. The index has had several gyrations above and below this ratio. The moral of this story is that the Dow Jones has tended to keep pace with the long-term dilution of the dollar’s purchasing power, as has the single family home. Keeping pace, as a reminder, differs from building real wealth or a reflection of growing prosperity.
In summary, the destiny of the U.S. economy, along with politics, is being managed via a systematic dilution of the money. This process accelerates during times of economic weakness or serious stock market dips. The product of these misguided policies leaves the Federal Reserve, along with the U.S. government, little choice other than the continuation and acceleration of the watering down of money along with lower and lower interest rates. Reality, such as normal interest rate levels or the reversion to the mean in market fundamental values, would be too much for the over-indebted, over-leveraged system to bear. Those with wealth invested in stocks, bonds and real estate should keep a weathered eye on developments as change is in the air. Noteworthy is that history has no example of a successful outcome of these methods, but many unsuccessful examples.
On a lighter note, for fans with a different musical taste, check out the renowned Mose Allison’s “Stop This World.”
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.