“Together, we can get through this” is a phrase we hear repeatedly. This shared belief that our collective will and effort can pull us through the toughest times is nothing new, and has served us well as a society in the past.
In our current crisis with the pandemic, we see it play out in significant ways. Medical personnel, first responders and essential workers have shown astonishing dedication and courage in the face of the virus. Neighbors, friends and family have done amazing things to help each other and their communities. We have a wealth of knowledge, experience and grit to get through the tough times. We have done it before and we can do it again.
So why, 21 or 22 weeks into this battle, have we yet to develop a national strategy to mitigate and defeat this virus?
And the pandemic aside, we have a host of other issues facing us as a nation. What are our strategies to address systemic racism, economic inequality, climate change, social injustice, affordable healthcare, immigration, gun rights, LGBTQ rights and numerous other issues? We have a long list of problems, but we do not seem to be coming together in any meaningful way to develop solutions. Do we still have the mettle, that good old American spirit, that willingness, that drive, to work for the common good?
The examples of a fractured, dysfunctional and selfish society are all around us. Incivility, tribalism and divisiveness are the hallmarks of our political and cultural landscape. Globally, we are a laughing stock. The rending of the social fabric in this country began decades ago. But since 2016, what was frayed, threadbare and tattered has been deliberately and systematically shredded. So who has the ability to find solutions, make the repairs and mend our fabric? It is “We The People.” You. Me. Us.
Unfortunately, for many, individualism is more important than community. Individual rights and privileges trump the common good. If you aren’t on my team, if you don’t believe what I believe, then you are my enemy. You are less than me, and I need to do everything in my power to keep you and your ideas in check. Tribalism is turning us into a third world nation.
Can we get through this together? Can we rebuild our sense of community? Do we have the capacity, the will, to pull together before it is too late? Or will we continue to become more self centered, more individualistic, more focused on what’s-in-it-for-me? We are certainly capable of turning things around. Our history tells us we can do this. There are millions of us who still believe that we can get through this together. Every day, across our country, courageous voices are respectfully and forcefully asking for change. We refuse to throw up our hands and surrender.
We cannot allow the haters and fear mongers to control the narrative. We cannot be cowed by the bigots and the bullies. It’s time to patch the holes, stitch the seams that are torn and reweave the bare spots in our social fabric. Our current circumstances require civility, compassion, compromise and creativity. If we listen to each other, respect each other and keep an open mind, we will be able to get through this together. It is not about you. It is not about me. It is about us. All together. Now.
David George is a retired public school teacher and administrator.