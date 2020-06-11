America is and always has been a great country. America is by no means perfect, however, it still is the best place on earth to live.
We are not the only country in the world that has some degree of bigotry, racial divide and ethnic prejudice. America can and must do better when it comes to racial equality for all. I think racial prejudice and bigotry are limited to a small percentage of citizens and that most of those in our country are respectful and unbigoted.
Unfortunately, I think the news media has taken a bad incident and made it into a crisis, creating a false narrative and insinuating all of us are prejudiced and bigoted. I refuse to believe this and refuse to be characterized as such a person. I think most of us believe all lives matter!
The George Floyd murder was reprehensible and there is no excuse for such behavior. I also do not believe this act and behavior is representative of the majority of police offers on the Minneapolis Police Department or any other law enforcement agency in the country. These types of behaviors don’t just happen. The warning signs were there — this police department had a systemic problem in that it did not have a proper structure and culture established to provide for proper training and evaluation of their officers. This is a leadership issue which falls squarely on their police chief, the city council and/or police commission for not ensuring proper training and evaluation protocols were in place.
I hope all law enforcement agencies around the country will reevaluate their policies and procedures to ensure their officers have proper training and evaluation protocols in place to prevent this type of behavior from occurring. All lives matter.
I have no issue with people conducting peaceful demonstrations. However, when peaceful demonstrations turn into violent rioting, looting and destruction of private and public property there is no justification or excuse for such behavior. We are now seeing the dark side of the behavior of a small group of people whose actions override and dilute the intent and purpose of peaceful demonstrations and violate the rights of those conducting their peaceful protest. The perpetrators have no respect for anything or anyone. It appears we have allowed a small number of anarchists to disrupt our community and country, creating fear, disrupting peaceful activities and destroying property belonging to others. This small group of thugs and hoodlums should not be allowed to dictate the current narrative, instilling fear in our communities and destroying property. All lives matter.
The way I see it, there is a clear lack of leadership and established priorities by our politicians as to what is important in our country and state. I am tired of misspending, excuses, partisan politics, gridlock and lack of priorities in what is really important. If we had proper leadership and reasonable nonpartisan priorities related to the needs of our communities and citizens, we would be in a better place today. The money and resources are there to help our communities, to support educating our children, to care for those unable to care for themselves and to ensure proper training and oversight of law enforcement, where needed. It is all about leadership and priorities, because all lives matter.
Geoffrey B. King is a certified public accountant in public practice and an almond grower in Kern County.