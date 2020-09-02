Agnotology. A word first used in 1995 by Robert Proctor, a Stanford professor of history of science. In a nutshell, it is the study of culturally induced ignorance or doubt, and it is particularly related to the publication of misleading or inaccurate facts especially related to scientific data. In today’s society, books, newspapers and the internet are used by special interest groups to promote ignorance with ease.
There was a Community Voices piece by Riddhi S. Patel, a Sunrise Kern Hub coordinator, and Cesar Aguirre, a community organizer with Central California Environmental Justice Network, both members of California Youth Vs. Big Oil ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Be a climate champion," Aug. 23). In the piece, Patel and Aguirre make a number of false claims to back up their support of AB 345, a bill introduced into the California Legislature to increase setbacks of oil and gas wells to 2,500 feet from houses and other “sensitive receptors.”
Most of the op-ed was set up to appeal to “Blacks, indigenous and Latinx” individuals who they say are being “sacrificed for the industry’s profits.” They maintain that 92 percent of the “5.5 million Californians” that supposedly live within a mile of an oil or gas well are people of color and these people are “breathing the fossil fuel industry’s pollution.” Even if this is true, it is a highly dubious claim that means nothing because all lives matter. And they know that any comments that involve racism in today’s political environment will garner more attention.
Here are facts related to the Patel/Aguirre conclusions: The oil and gas business is the most heavily regulated business in California. Permitting for new wells must undergo scrutiny from a multitude of county and state agencies and meet strict California Environmental Quality standards. Agencies include the California Air Resource Board, the California Water Board, CalGem, Lawrence Livermore Laboratories and county supervisors. Once the wells are drilled, they are subjected to severe scrutiny and required quarterly reporting, monthly record keeping and regular visits by CalGEM, the Air Resource Board, Kern County Public Health Services (Environmental Health Division) and various “community organizers” to make sure there are no violations of established rules relating to the production process.
Vapor recovery equipment on all production facilities is required so that no vapors are escaping from any of the equipment on the well and just try and get a flare permit in this over-regulated environment we function in. The named organizations make sure wells don’t “poison our air and water, release toxins and chemicals that are proven to cause severe respiratory and reproductive issues and increase the risk of cancer.” These uneducated conclusions are reached and promoted by people who don’t know what they don’t know and don’t want to take the time to really find out.
And, of course fracking needs to be brought into the conversation by Messrs. Patel and Aguirre. So, here are some facts regarding this completely misunderstood process (thanks to Agnotology). First, most wells in California are not fracked. Second, when a well is fracked, it is always below at least two strings of casing cemented in place to protect ground water. Third, wells are fracked to improve productivity. Fourth, the process of fracking is over within days. The hydrocarbon bearing rock is fractured by pumping 99-plus percent water into the rock to cause minute fractures that rarely reach a few hundred feet from the wellbore. Then, the frack fluid is reversed out of the well and whatever was in the fractured rock follows. From that point forward, if the well is proven to be economic, it is just an oil and/or natural gas producing well.
So, Messrs. Patel and Aguirre, I realize that nothing but age will grant you the wisdom to confront your ignorance. In the meantime, you and other oil hating environmentalists need to quit preying on the public by threatening their health with biased false claims and stating that they are losing family members that you call “collateral damage.” This is your chance to educate yourselves so that you don’t deliberately keep spreading ignorance. That way you won’t hate the knowledge you may gain by hearing and understanding facts relating to the other side of the argument.
John Moran is a geologist with 50 years of experience in the oil and gas business.