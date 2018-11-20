After all wildfires are extinguished and first responders have resumed normal duties, devastated property owners experience the recovery and restoration challenges rarely reported in national media.
All have fascinating stories to tell. Difficult decisions must be made, yet there are wonderful stories of assistance provided by local insurance brokers, their insurers, community foundations and other non-profits.
The national media will have moved on to cover catastrophes in other parts of the world. Yet property owners left behind have significant stories to tell — stories that will be of benefit to us in Kern County when we experience our next disaster — likely to be a major earthquake. Yet our restoration issues will be no different.
Two long-term friends, insurance brokers in Napa and Ventura Counties, are facing these issues today even though their area’s wildfires occurred a year ago. The Ventura County broker explained, “We spend many hours just listening to our insureds – allowing them to air their emotions. I felt more like a psychologist (or a psychiatrist) many times.”
He also said, “Insurers made advance payments early on for additional living expenses incurred (hotels, restaurants, etc.) over and above a family’s normal budget — with checks in five-figures and some in six-figures!”
Businesses have a similar need for cash advances from their Business Income Insurance when their business is totally shut down. Some cannot shutdown because they need to provide uninterrupted services to customers and clients. They typically have Extra Expense Insurance to fund the cost of a temporary location, employee overtime, equipment rental, etc. Advance payments in each instance are obviously appreciated.
The Thomas Fire in Ventura County is named for its proximity to St. Thomas Aquinas College near Santa Paula. The college is a client of the Ventura County broker. He said, “They did not have any buildings burn yet their loss is in the millions ... The carrier really stepped up on this. They had the school back ready for classes after the Christmas break. The work was almost 24/7. Their ventilation system was replaced. Buildings were washed down inside and out. Food was replaced. Various power and water lines were restored.”
Other stories are not so positive. Each is a ”lesson learned” for our benefit should Kern County be next.
The Napa broker said, “Quite seriously, the stories even from the wildfires of a year ago are still being lived. We are helping many local loss victims through the complicated insurance process with large payouts to all. Yet the vast majority are still undecided regarding their options to rebuild, relocate or sell their lots and buy an existing home..”
On another positive note, the Napa broker has served for several years on the board of the Napa Valley Community Foundation. He was quick to say that organization’s board “had a hand in making sure some of the donation proceeds made it to the middle income and insured citizens of Napa County ... Applicants with up to $250,000 gross income received grants of various amounts from the disaster fund.”
Our local Kern Community Foundation has a similar fund for non-profit organizations who serve victims of the Erskine Fire of 2016. It is an excellent source for a funding system needed in the wake of any major disaster in Bakersfield’s future.
New stories continue. They will describe significant financial help and counsel from multiple sources — insurance brokers and their carriers, community foundations and other non-profits positioned to help long after fires are extinguished and our skies are cleared of smoke.
This all-important restoration phase is when major decisions must be made and challenges overcome to restore families’ normal lives and organizations’ former normal operations.
Then still more stories will be told by local media.
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, is a risk management consultant with CSU Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center and author of books and columns about insurance and risk management for individuals and organizations.