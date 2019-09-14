l have been a substitute teacher for 10 years. It is a job that l truly love. l am in four districts currently — Vineland, Arvin, Greenfield and Richland — where the great majority of my seventh and eighth grade students are Latino.
This year l am encountering a challenge that l have never been confronted with before: The policy for eighth grade students to study and develop a working knowledge of the U. S. Constitution.
l am getting a great number of students who are wanting to know why. Why should they study about a country and a government that doesn’t seem to care, value or appreciate them? Most of these students were born in the United States and are U.S. citizens, but they don’t feel like it. They are told that their parents and grandparents are invaders, rapists, killers, drug dealers and criminals of the worst sort. I have had so many young people come up to me and ask how they can come to love and respect a country that insults them, tells them they don’t belong, are undeserving?
Last Friday, l was at Sunset Middle School in Weedpatch. I assigned an essay in my eighth grade class on why should we study the Constitution.
I would like to share one young Latina’s answer. Gabriella is 13 years old and in the eighth grade:
“l believe it is important to study the Constitution because it shows that we, The United States of America, could be a positive, humble, and just country. One to be proud of. Right now, we aren’t. Right now when we state the Preamble it means nothing. Most adults don’t believe in the capability of a child. But, if we study it and make sure it is true to its words, it could change not only the United States but the world ... They could become as humble and free as we are. We could help and fight for freedom in this ongoing treacherous battle against slavery and hate ... this is deeply why the Constitution of the United States is important.”
This is from a child who has been told that she is unimportant, a burden on “decent” society, unworthy. They are told to go back and fix their broken country. That country is the United States of America.
Just remember Rep. Kevin McCarthy, President Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Trumpian Republicans, that in four to five years, these young people will be voting and they have very long memories.
Michael Cariker is a seventh and eighth grade substitute teacher.